Trinnov Audio and Kaleidescape Merge Processing Power with Master Quality Content for Private Cinemas

The launch of this partnership includes a specially selected movie package promotion for new Trinnov and Kaleidescape customers. With the purchase of a Trinnov Altitude 16 or Altitude 32 Processor and a Kaleidescape Terra + Strato C, customers receive a Trinnov-curated package of 4K Dolby Atmos and DTS:X mastered titles offered at no additional charge on the Kaleidescape system. This promotion is available from September 1, 2021, through December 31, 2022.

"Combining Kaleidescape's lossless quality movie soundtracks with Trinnov's Altitude 3D audio processing optimizes the performance of any private cinema, to deliver an experience so real, you become part of the story," says Tayloe Stansbury, CEO, Kaleidescape. "It is only fitting that this collaboration between Trinnov and Kaleidescape includes a generous package of titles that truly showcase a private cinema's capabilities with the most immersive image and sound experience possible."

Mastering soundtracks from original source files, many of which have been produced professionally in Trinnov-equipped studios and post-production facilities, only Kaleidescape is designed to present movies at full reference, with lossless quality audio, delivering precisely what the filmmakers intended.

"As two of the private cinema gold standard luxury brands, Trinnov and Kaleidescape share a common value through a deep commitment to delivering the highest levels of performance available," explains Arnaud Laborie, CEO, Trinnov Audio. "Both companies' products have stood the test of time and will continue to delight their owners through software upgrades that will keep their systems at the cutting edge of sound and picture quality."

Trinnov's Altitude32 processors are capable of up to 32 discretely rendered immersive audio channels for private theater. Five years after its introduction, it remains the only unit that can do so. For more modest systems, the lower-cost Altitude16 can render 16 discrete channels. Both models benefit from Trinnov's exclusive, patented technologies, including Trinnov's loudspeaker/room Optimizer and 2D/3D loudspeaker Remapping.

The Kaleidescape system is designed to play 4K HDR movies with a video bitrate four times higher while reproducing lossless quality audio at up to ten times higher than any streaming device. This results in a profound difference in sound clarity and detail when playing through a Trinnov Altitude processor.

About Kaleidescape (www.kaleidescape.com)

Kaleidescape is the only online provider of films with full-fidelity audio and video for luxury private cinemas. The company's internet-delivered movies include proprietary metadata that enables its award-winning movie players to produce a truly astonishing private cinema experience. Kaleidescape systems are installed worldwide in the best homes and yachts. Founded in 2001, and headquartered in California, Kaleidescape sells its products exclusively through custom integrators.

About Trinnov Audio

Trinnov's founders began researching high spatial resolution audio 20 years ago, well before today's immersive audio formats were even conceived.

Today, the French manufacturer is advancing audio performance in homes, studios and commercial cinemas with our world-renowned loudspeaker/room Optimizer and other proprietary technologies that are protected by over 50 international patents.

With over 5,000 high-performance installations worldwide, Trinnov's unique hardware and software platform enables first-to-market solutions and virtually eliminates obsolescence, with each installation backed by industry-leading remote technical support. Prestigious customers include Technicolor, Fox, BBC, Globo, NHK, Toho and UGC.

