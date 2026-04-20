Trinsic Residential Group Announces Minority Investment by Haseko Corporation

DALLAS, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinsic Residential Group, a leading multifamily residential real estate developer ("Trinsic,"), is pleased to announce a minority investment by Haseko Corporation through its consolidated subsidiary, Haseko North America, Inc. ("Haseko").

Haseko, based in Japan, is a global construction company specializing in residential condominium construction and traded publicly on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Since its inception, Haseko has built over 720,000 condominium units, accounting for about 10% of the total number of for-sale condominium units in Japan. Haseko's investment in Trinsic is announced as a part of its medium-term, "Haseko Evolution Plan," an initiative launched in April 2025 to identify the expansion of Haseko's overseas operations and the establishment of a stable and sustainable earnings foundation. The investment in Trinsic marks Haseko's first operating platform investment in the United States real estate market since re-entering the space in 2019.

Trinsic's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Brian Tusa, stated that "We are extremely excited that Haseko has made a minority investment in Trinsic's platform. This partnership will bolster our existing strengths and provide both growth capital for our balance sheet and access to new international capital relationships. Additionally, Haseko's deep construction expertise will allow Trinsic to implement efficiencies and enhance productivity and results across our existing markets as well as expansion markets. Through our many meetings and discussions, it was apparent that both management teams are like-minded in our approach to both platform growth and product quality. We believe this strategic investment preserves our company culture and positions Trinsic for continued long-term success."

No significant changes to Trinsic's business model or operations are anticipated. The senior management team will remain unchanged, and day-to-day business operations will continue to be overseen by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brian Tusa and President Steve Reynolds. Trinsic will also continue to finance new projects with its trusted lending and investment partners.

Dentons US LLP served as legal counsel and Citizens Capital Markets & Advisory served as the exclusive financial advisor to Trinsic Residential Group.

About Trinsic Residential Group

Trinsic Residential Group was founded in 2011 and quickly became a leading multifamily residential real estate developer. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Trinsic has successfully developed over 12,000 residential units to date, with a focus on the Sunbelt region. The Company has built a vertically integrated business model for multifamily projects covering everything from start to finish including site sourcing, land acquisition to construction, financing, asset management and sales.

About Haseko Corporation

Founded in 1937, Haseko Corporation is a Japanese construction company specializing in residential condominiums. Haseko operates in four segments: construction-related business, real estate-related business, condominium management and operation-related business and overseas business. With over 720,000 units constructed and over 2,700 employees, Haseko has become one of the largest condominium construction companies in Japan.

SOURCE Trinsic Residential Group