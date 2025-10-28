Trintech Remains a Leader in the 2025 SPARK Matrix™ for Financial Close Management (FCM) for the 2nd Year in a Row

Trintech Named #1 Technology Excellence Vendor for AI-First Vision in Paving the Way Forward in AI Financial Close

DALLAS, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trintech , the global leader in AI Financial Close solutions for the Office of Finance, today announced it has been named a leader and the #1 Technology Excellence vendor by QKS in its SPARK Matrix: Financial Close Management (FCM), Q4 2025 report.

"Trintech is redefining the future of financial close with an AI-first vision that transforms the financial close into a smarter, faster, and more autonomous process," said Akhilesh Vundavalli, Principal Analyst at QKS Group. "As the #1 Technology Excellence vendor in Financial Close Management, Trintech leads with a bold innovation roadmap centered on agentic AI, machine learning, and finance-trained large language models that automate complex tasks, from anomaly detection and account reconciliation to predictive journal entries and executive summaries. Its intelligent platform integrates seamlessly across ERPs and enterprise data ecosystems, delivering real-time accuracy, proactive risk management, and audit-ready transparency in secure, finance-owned environments."

The QKS SPARK Matrix™ recognized Trintech as a leader in the global Financial Close Management market for its unified, cloud-based platform that leverages AI innovation, deep ERP connectivity, and robust system of controls to deliver automation, accuracy, and agility across the financial close, consolidation, and reporting lifecycle. This recognition underscores Trintech's commitment to helping finance organizations continue modernizing their close processes with trusted, scalable, and intelligent automation.

"It's an honor to be recognized by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions as the #1 technology vendor in Financial Close Management," said Tamir Sigal, CMO of Trintech. "This recognition validates our strong partnerships with finance teams around the world and our continued focus on innovation. By applying AI and automation in meaningful ways, we're helping organizations close faster, operate smarter, and make more confident financial decisions."

This recognition builds on Trintech's continued innovation and leadership in automating the financial close, consolidation, and reporting lifecycle.

Trintech's Leadership Differentiators

Trintech's recognition as a leader reflects its ability to unify the entire close, consolidation, and reporting lifecycle within one integrated environment. Its portfolio of AI Financial Close solutions automates and orchestrates critical financial processes, including:

End-to-end process automation — High-volume transaction matching, daily reconciliations, journal entry management, intercompany accounting, and close task orchestration — all handled with Agentic AI and Automation Processes to eliminate manual spreadsheets and fragmented workflows.

— High-volume transaction matching, daily reconciliations, journal entry management, intercompany accounting, and close task orchestration — all handled with Agentic AI and Automation Processes to eliminate manual spreadsheets and fragmented workflows. Intelligent exception management — AI-driven exception handling, rules-based reconciliation, automated certification, and finance-trained AI Assistants to reduce manual effort, standardize best practices, and accelerate time-to-close.

— AI-driven exception handling, rules-based reconciliation, automated certification, and finance-trained AI Assistants to reduce manual effort, standardize best practices, and accelerate time-to-close. Deep ERP connectivity — Integrations with leading ERPs such as Workday, SAP, Oracle, NetSuite, and Microsoft Dynamics 365, to enable seamless data exchange and transparency.

— Integrations with leading ERPs such as Workday, SAP, Oracle, NetSuite, and Microsoft Dynamics 365, to enable seamless data exchange and transparency. Cloud-native intelligence — Real-time dashboards, embedded analytics, and advanced controls enhance visibility, accuracy, compliance, and collaboration across global entities.

These innovations enable finance and accounting teams to close faster, strengthen controls, and maintain continuous audit readiness while scaling operations globally.

To learn more about why Trintech was recognized as a leader, download the SPARK Matrix: Financial Close Management (FCM), Q4 2025 report [here].

About Trintech

Trintech gives people time back for what matters most. Our AI Financial Close solutions enable thousands of clients worldwide to lead productivity transformation across their finance and accounting organizations — driving efficiencies, ensuring accuracy to mitigate risk, and empowering strategic decision-making. Make time count with Trintech.

As the leader in AI Financial Close Management, Trintech is headquartered in Plano, Texas with offices and strategic resellers across the United States, Europe, Australia, South America, Africa, and Asia Pacific. With a strong partner ecosystem, Trintech collaborates with over 100 companies to create a network of interconnected businesses. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com .

About QKS Group:

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix™ evaluation framework, SPARK Plus™ analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence™ for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community™ for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence–driven framework and QKS's closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

For more available research, please visit https://qksgroup.com/

