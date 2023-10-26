Trio Health Appoints Dr. Mia Nease as Chief Commercial Officer

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trio Health (Trio), a leading clinical data solution provider, has announced the appointment of Mia Nease as its Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). In this role, Nease will lead the advancement of Trio's commercialization strategy and oversee the development of innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of Trio's life sciences clients and collaborators.

Mia brings more than 25 years of experience commercializing scientific innovation to Trio. Her career path includes launching a division of Dell Computer in Asia Pacific, initiating a Life Science software strategy for Hewlett Packard, and helping PwC accelerate advisory consulting revenue in the healthcare and life sciences sectors. Most recently, Mia served as the Vice President of Partnerships for Komodo Health.

In addition to her full-time roles, Mia has served on advisory boards of three health-tech startups seeking revenue growth and strategic partnerships. While in her role as CCO at Trio, Mia will continue to serve on the board of Bryleos, an emerging biotechnology company.

Widely recognized as a pioneer in the healthcare technology and life sciences spaces, Mia will play a pivotal role in Trio's continued expansion that includes the licensing of high-quality clinical data and unique offerings that support all phases of the biopharmaceutical product lifecycle. Mia's commercial experience and vast international technology and life sciences network will usher in a new phase for Trio.

"There is enormous opportunity for Trio Health that lies ahead," said Trio CEO, Brent Clough. "We are delighted to have found a high-caliber leader in Mia to accelerate our company to its next stage of growth and to help our customers achieve commercial success."

"I have known Trio's CEO Brent Clough for nearly a decade. Trio Health's growth, combined with the leadership of Yoori Lee, President, reflects the evolution of the healthcare sector. I am honored to join Trio and to continue to grow their vision," said Nease.

About Trio Health



Trio Health's mission is to improve quality of care and patient outcomes through coordinating the efforts of all patient care stakeholders. Their first-of-its-kind Multi-Disease Platform (MDX) tracks patients throughout the course of their treatment, giving pharmaceutical/biotechnology companies, specialty pharmacies and physicians access to information and opportunities that simply doesn't exist anywhere else. Learn more at www.triohealth.com.

