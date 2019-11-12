Trio Health Reports on Outpatient Costs for Individuals with Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) Treated in the U.S. Community Practices

WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trio Health, a leading provider of real-world evidence, announced results from a study recently presented at the Annual Meeting of the American College of Rheumatology.

''The perception is that patients with rheumatoid arthritis, who also have comorbidities, have higher costs of their RA-related care compared to patients without any comorbidities," said Janna Radtchenko, Senior Director at Trio Health. "This study provides evidence that outpatient costs are highly dependent on patient demographics rather than comorbidities alone. While the majority of the RA patients have at least one comorbidity, only a smaller fraction of the patients with specific comorbidities incur higher costs of outpatient RA-related care."

Abstract ID: 1138 Outpatient Costs and Evaluation and Management (E&M) Expenditure Trends in Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) Patients Treated with Biologic Therapies in US Community Practices Lead Author: Colin C Edgerton, MD

RA-related treatment costs over 12 months, including E&M, DMARDs, bDMARDs, steroids, other services including drug administration and labs, were determined for adult patients with RA diagnosis who initiated or switched to a new bDMARD during April 2016-March 2018. Patients with comorbidities had significant differences in their characteristics compared to those without comorbidities and incurred higher RA-related annual costs, however when accounting for differences in patient characteristics, annual costs of RA-related care were not statistically different between the groups. When comparing top 5 comorbidities, higher total RA-related costs were found in patients with Asthma/COPD and diabetes compared to patients without these comorbidities even after accounting for differences in patient characteristics. No significant differences were found in total RA-related cost of the patients with/without cardiovascular, psychiatric disorders, and infections.

"As RA treatment evolves, there is a need for analysis of treatment costs in the modern era, particularly to inform new payment methodologies," said Colin C. Edgerton, MD lead author of the study. "These data show that not all comorbidities increase cost of RA care, while some of them may require more advanced monitoring and practice resources.''

Trio Health's mission is to improve the quality of care in patient outcomes through coordinating the efforts of all patient care stakeholders. Their first-of-its-kind Multi-Disease Platform (MDX) tracks patients throughout the course of their treatment, giving pharmaceutical/biotechnology companies, specialty pharmacies and physicians access to information and opportunities that simply doesn't exist anywhere else. Learn more at www.triohealth.com.

