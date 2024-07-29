Trio Mobil Secures $26.5M in Growth Financing Led by NewSpring to Revolutionize Workplace Safety and Efficiency with AI and IoT

PHILADELPHIA, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trio Mobil , a leading provider of AI and IoT solutions for workplace safety and efficiency and a trusted partner for an impressive roster of Fortune 500 companies, has secured $26.5M growth financing led by NewSpring through its dedicated growth equity strategy, NewSpring Growth, focused on delivering working capital to scale fast-growing technology companies. Existing investors 212 and TIBAS Ventures also participated in the round. This investment marks a significant milestone in Trio Mobil's mission to transform workplace safety and operational efficiency across various industries.

Trio Mobil is at the forefront of innovation, pioneering advanced solutions that enhance safety and increase efficiency in industrial settings. The company offers a robust suite of solutions that meet the safety and efficiency requirements of intralogistics in facilities and warehouses, as well as highway operations.

Collaborating with leading global enterprises such as Coca-Cola, Unilever, St. Gobain, PepsiCo, Mercedes-Benz, Ford, and Beko, Trio Mobil leverages its cutting-edge AI and IoT technologies to revolutionize workplace environments. These solutions enhance safety and advance operational processes, contributing to more productive industries worldwide. Operating across 65 countries, Trio Mobil profoundly impacts workplace safety, protecting over 1 million personnel and inspiring a global shift towards safer work environments.

Addressing Unresolved Workplace Safety Challenges

Alarming statistics from reputable sources underscore the urgency and impact of improving workplace safety. The International Labour Organization reports that almost 3 million people worldwide die from work-related accidents and diseases each year, and nearly 400 million suffer non-fatal work-related injuries annually. These figures highlight the critical need for innovative solutions like those provided by Trio Mobil to mitigate risks and enhance safety protocols in the workplace.

Trio Mobil distinguishes itself in the market with its cutting-edge, comprehensive platform that delivers end-to-end supply chain solutions. This robust platform is enhanced by an array of AI-powered edge devices, including advanced safety cameras and wearables for workers, ensuring both operational efficiency and enhanced safety across various industries.

Trio Mobil's edge AI computing technology, trained on millions of datasets from various fields, can rapidly identify the most complex safety scenarios in real-time and proactively initiate corresponding actions within milliseconds, utilizing its IoT capabilities. This advanced software sets Trio Mobil's solution apart, establishing a superior safety network. This system is designed to help customers achieve their global target of zero accidents, thereby preserving lives and preventing injuries.

Enhancing Global Presence and Expanding Innovation

The newly secured funding marks a significant milestone for Trio Mobil. It enhances the company's ability to support customers globally, accelerate growth initiatives, and strengthen operations in the US and international markets. Trio Mobil is set to revolutionize workplace safety and efficiency on a worldwide scale. With this investment, Trio Mobil will continue leading the industry with its unique, innovative solutions that ensure unmatched effectiveness and safety standards, solidifying its position as a pioneer in AI and IoT technologies.

Trio Mobil's CEO Nevzat Atakli and Investors Share Insights on Landmark Funding Round

Nevzat Atakli, CEO and Co-Founder of Trio Mobil, expressed his excitement about the growth funding: "This funding marks a pivotal moment for Trio Mobil. It highlights the transformative potential of our AI and IoT solutions in enhancing workplace safety and operational efficiency. With this investment, we are excited to advance our innovations and better support our global customers in all their operations worldwide. Our mission is to ensure that every worker returns home safely, and this funding brings us significantly closer to achieving that vision on a wider scale."

Hart Callahan, NewSpring Partner, commented on the investment: "Trio Mobil's groundbreaking AI and IoT technologies provide a comprehensive safety network that ensures unmatched protection across various industries. This unique approach aligns perfectly with NewSpring Growth's commitment to supporting visionary founders and entrepreneurs. The potential for Trio Mobil to set new standards and drive advancements in their field is significant. We are excited to partner with this team as they expand their global impact and revolutionize workplace safety and efficiency."

Numan Numan, Partner at 212, shared insights on the company's growth: "From the early days as Trio Mobil's initial VC backer, we've watched them soar from promising startup to industry pioneer. Their cutting-edge technology and visionary team aren't just tapping into the workplace safety market – they're poised to revolutionize it globally, redefining the future of IoT industries worldwide. We're thrilled to welcome NewSpring as we embark on the next chapter of this extraordinary journey."

About Trio Mobil

Trio Mobil is a US-based company offering the industry's only combined AI and IoT safety and efficiency solutions for manufacturing and warehousing businesses. With over 500,000 connected devices in 65 countries and 2,000+ customers, Trio Mobil has been instrumental in enhancing the operations of well-known brands such as Coca-Cola, Unilever, PepsiCo, Mercedes-Benz, Ford, Beko, and many more.

The company takes pride in its track record of saving lives and preventing injuries through innovative solutions. As the industrial safety and efficiency market grows, Trio Mobil remains committed to addressing unresolved safety issues and driving exponential growth.

For more information on Trio Mobil's solutions, visit www.triomobil.com.

About NewSpring

NewSpring partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. The Firm manages approximately $3.5 billion across five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Having completed over 250 investments, NewSpring brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take growing companies to the next level and beyond.

Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries.

To learn more, visit www.newspringcapital.com.

About 212

212 is a venture capital firm with deeply rooted global networks that bring in growth partners and back bold, growth-stage tech companies across Turkey, CEE, and MENA. Currently, the fund manages over $130M of committed capital across 30 active investments. 212's time-tested strategy is to advance B2B tech solutions with demonstrated traction, a precise product-market fit, and founders who are ready and eager to scale internationally.

As a firm believer in investing in teams, 212 has built a diverse and dynamic team over a decade while establishing and leveraging a robust presence in Istanbul, London, Dubai, Doha, and San Francisco. Over two funds, 212 has created more than $2B in value by investing in early-stage technology startups.

For more information, please visit: www.212.vc

About TIBAS Ventures

TIBAS Ventures (formerly 100th Year Venture Capital) is the corporate venture capital arm of Isbank, Turkey's first and largest private bank. Founded in 1924 with the mission of supporting new businesses and boosting the economy, Isbank continues to support entrepreneurs of the next century in its 100th year.

TIBAS Ventures supports technology driven global startups with exceptional founders and committing to their long-term success and sustainable growth with its sector-agnostic investment philosophy.

For more information, please visit: https://100yvc.com/

