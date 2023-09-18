Trio of Lyons & Simmons Trial Lawyers Honored by Texas Super Lawyers

Firm co-founder Michael Lyons earns sixth consecutive selection among state's Top 100

DALLAS, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Lyons and Christopher Simmons, co-founders of the respected trial firm Lyons & Simmons, LLP, along with partner Christopher Carr have been selected among the state's top plaintiff personal injury attorneys by Texas Super Lawyers for 2023.

Lyons also was recognized among the Top 100 Super Lawyers in Dallas-Fort Worth for a sixth consecutive year.

Lyons' extensive trial experience in diverse cases involving catastrophic personal injuries, wrongful death and product liability has helped garner him Texas Super Lawyer recognition for 11 consecutive years. Earlier this year, he was part of the trial team that secured an $860 million jury verdict for the family of a Dallas woman killed when a collapsed tower crane ripped through her apartment building.

Simmons has earned the reputation as a highly effective and dedicated trial attorney based upon exceptional results, securing multimillion-dollar verdicts and settlements for catastrophic personal injury and wrongful death clients across the country. This is his second selection to Texas Super Lawyers following eight years on the companion Texas Rising Stars list.

Lyons and Simmons currently serve leading roles on the plaintiffs' executive committee for the In Re: Astroworld Festival MDL, the 2021 Houston mass casualty tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 young people.

The 2023 selection is Carr's 14th Texas Super Lawyers recognition. Carr represents clients at trial in cases involving catastrophic personal injury, wrongful death and product liability as well as complex commercial disputes.

Super Lawyers makes its selections based on lawyer surveys, careful research and extensive review by a blue-ribbon panel of top lawyers in the same practice areas. More information and the full 2023 Texas Super Lawyers list can be found online at https://www.superlawyers.com/.  

About Lyons & Simmons, LLP  

Dallas-based Lyons & Simmons, LLP, is a trial boutique representing clients in wrongful death, personal injury, products liability and complex "bet-the-company" business litigation matters across the country.   

