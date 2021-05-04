Trio of Model Homes Debuts at Richmond American Community in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Calif., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of California., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce the Grand Opening of three model homes at the builder's newest Lincoln community, Revere at Independence (RichmondAmerican.com/Revere-Independence). This inviting neighborhood boasts a range of flexible floor plans, including several from the sought-after Seasons™ Collection (RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsSAC).

Richmond American’s Sienna floor plan, showcasing a deluxe owner’s bath. Modeled at Revere at Independence in Lincoln, CA.

Model home tours

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to explore the brand-new, fully furnished Alan II, Seth and Sienna model homes at Revere at Independence on May 8 and 9. The sales center will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and appointments are encouraged but not required.

More about Revere at Independence:

11 versatile floor plans from the $400s

Ranch and two-story homes with open layouts

3 to 6 bedrooms and approx. 1,990 to 3,200 sq. ft.

Complimentary design consultation at the Home Gallery™

Near popular golf courses, commuter routes and entertainment venues

Easy access to Foskett Regional Park and McBean Memorial Park

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at Revere at Independence will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

This community is located at 221 Livingston Court, Lincoln, CA 95648. Please call 916.512.2000 for more information. View health and safety updates at RichmondAmerican.com/COVID-19.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 210,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

www.richmondamerican.com

