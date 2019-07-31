Trio Sana Aims for 'Fair for Life' Partnership with Somaliland Frankincense Farmers

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trio Sana, a health and wellness company based in the United Kingdom, partners with farmers in Somaliland, also known as the "Land of Frankincense".

The farmers in Somaliland harvest the frankincense that Trio Sana uses to make its organic supplement that will soon be available in the United States.

But the defining element with this partnership is that it is a win-win for both parties. Instead of taking advantage of the rural farmers in Somaliland, Trio Sana has set up a partnership to make sure the workers receive a fair price for their hard work. The community also benefits from a community fund Trio Sana set up.

In 2018, the two co-founders of Trio Sana traveled to the Sanaag region of Somaliland to meet and talk directly with the people in the harvesting communities. Together, Trio Sana and the farmers developed a plan that would benefit both parties.

"We are helping them use the best farming practices to ensure the long-term sustainability of the frankincense crop," said Peter Cobain, co-founder of Trio Sana. "We also made sure the communities receive a fair price for the resin they harvest."

In addition, Trio Sana sets aside funds from its profits for a community foundation that is run by people living there under the leadership of their sultan.

Cobain said Trio Sana is working toward earning a "Fair for Life" accreditation, which would ensure that responsible supply chains are maintained and corporate social responsibility is upheld.

Fairforlife.org states that it "promotes an approach of Fair Trade that allows all producers and workers who are at a socio-economic disadvantage to access a wide range of social and economic benefits."

In addition to bringing Certified NOP Organic Frankincense Boswellia Carterii from Somaliland to the United States, Trio Sana will roll-out later this year two other supplements to the American consumer:

Kollagenix-Sports, which was developed by using Trio Sana's Natural Nutrient Combination Therapy (NNCT) technique. This process combined marine collagen with the three vital nutrients for the joints and muscles to work synergistically together.

Kollagenix-R, which also employs NNCT, uses marine collagen and combines it with all 13 anti-aging vitamins.

"We are partners with the farmers in Somaliland. We want them to succeed and benefit from our success. Without them, we could not develop our high-quality frankincense essential oil," Cobain said.

For additional information about Trio Sana's products, call 561-544-0719.

Please direct inquiries to:

Andrew Polin, 561-544-0719

apolin@inhealthmedia.com

SOURCE Trio Sana