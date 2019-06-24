Trio Sana Promotes Early Diagnosis and Treatment During Men's Health Month

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trio Sana, a health and wellness nutritional supplement company, urges all men to schedule their annual physical in June if they have not yet done so.

The enterprise is promoting Men's Health Month's goal for males to seek early diagnosis and treatment of illnesses and injuries, especially those that are preventable.

The UK-based company will introduce three nutritional supplements – Kollagenix-Sport, Kollagenix-R, and organic frankincense – to the American market in 2019.

"Men's Health Month is a perfect opportunity for health and wellness companies, such as Trio Sana, to publicize the need for men to seek early medical diagnosis and treatment," said Peter Cobain, co-founder of Trio Sana, a United Kingdom-based company. "Men should take the time this month to re-evaluate their healthcare needs by getting their annual checkup."

Trio Sana's three nutritional supplements are:

Kollagenix-Sports, which was developed using Trio Sana's Natural Nutrient Combination Therapy (NNCT) technique. This process combines marine collagen with three vital nutrients for the joints and muscles to work synergistically together in order to maximizes their effectiveness in injury prevention and improve recovery time.

Kollagenix-R, which also employs NNCT, uses marine collagen and combines it with 13 anti-aging vitamins to create a supplement that helps slow down the effects of the visible aging process by ensuring that the "reserve collagen pool" is maintained.

Certified NOP Organic Frankincense Boswellia Carterii from Somaliland, which is known for its therapeutic health benefits. Recent research suggests that frankincense may help people with arthritis and asthma and improve digestion.

Cobain said early diagnosis and treatment is vitally important, especially for the many preventable diseases.

"Too many people die annually from illnesses that are often caused by decisions people make to smoke tobacco, drink alcohol to an excess and overeat," Cobain said. "These deaths don't need to happen. Seek out medical advice this month to find out how you can live a longer, healthier life by changing your behavior."

For any additional information about Trio Sana's products, call 561-544-0719.

Please direct inquiries to:

Andrew Polin, 561-544-0719

apolin@inhealthmedia.com

SOURCE Trio Sana