Trio Sana Promotes Frankincense Supplement During National Arthritis Awareness Month

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The key word in "National Arthritis Awareness Month" is awareness.

There are 54 million adults in the U.S. suffering from this painful malady. Approximately 1.5 million of them have to live daily with Rheumatoid Arthritis, an autoimmune disease in which the body's immune system mistakenly attacks the joints. RA is a chronic progressive disease that can cause painful deformity and immobility in the fingers, wrists, feet and ankles.

Trio Sana's Certified NOP Organic Frankincense Boswellia Carterii from Somaliland may be a new option for people with RA to consider.

According to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Support Network, RA patients tackle their disease with a variety approaches, including natural home remedies, prescription medications, physical and occupational therapy, exercise and diet.

RA patients, who are also trying essential oils, now have some studies backing up their decisions. This research suggests that the essential oil frankincense, which has natural anti-inflammatory properties, may help people with RA to reduce inflammation, pain and stiffness.

"People have been using frankincense for therapeutic purposes for centuries," said Peter Cobain, co-founder of Trio Sana, a United Kingdom-based company. "Now, more and more research is coming out suggesting that this product does have health benefits."

Recent research also suggests that frankincense may help reduce stress and improve digestion.

Trio Sana is also bringing two other products to America:

Kollagenix-Sports was developed using Trio Sana's Natural Nutrient Combination Therapy (NNCT) technique. This process combines marine collagen with the three vital nutrients for the joints and muscles to work synergistically together which maximizes their effectiveness in injury prevention and improves recovery time.

Kollagenix-R, which also employs NNCT, uses marine collagen and combines it with 13 anti-aging vitamins to create a supplement that helps slow down the effects of the visible aging process by ensuring that the "reserve collagen pool" is maintained.

"As a health and wellness company, we encourage people to learn more about the ailments that they have," Cobain said. "That is the purpose of National Arthritis Awareness Month in May. It helps bring attention to the damaging impact that all types of arthritis can have.

"People should learn about all the options that may help and have an open mind on natural supplements that have been around for hundreds of years," he added.

For any additional information about Trio Sana's products, call 561-544-0719.

Please direct inquiries to:

Andrew Polin, 561-544-0719

apolin@inhealthmedia.com

SOURCE Trio Sana