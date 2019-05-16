Trio Sana Promotes Kollagenix-Sports Supplement During National Physical Fitness and Sports Month

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- May is National Physical Fitness and Sports Month and it is the perfect time to start a fitness routine including daily walks, biking to school or joining a gym.

"As a health and wellness company," said Peter Cobain, co-founder of Trio Sana, "we encourage everyone to start a new physical fitness routine this month or expand on one that you have already started. Everyone should use this May as motivation to become more physically active."

Trio Sana, a United Kingdom-based company, is introducing two new products to the American consumer:

Kollagenix-Sports, which was developed by using Trio Sana's Natural Nutrient Combination Therapy (NNCT) technique. This process combined marine collagen with three vital nutrients for the joints and muscles to work synergistically together which maximizes their effectiveness in injury prevention and improves recovery time.

Kollagenix-R, which also employs NNCT, uses marine collagen and combines it with all thirteen anti-aging vitamins to create a supplement that helps slow down the visible aging process effects by ensuring that the "reserve collagen pool" is maintained.

Also available to the American public will be a third product, Trio Sana's flagship offering, is Certified NOP Organic Frankincense Boswellia Carterii from Somaliland. Recent research suggests that frankincense, known for its therapeutic benefits, may help reduce stress, improve digestion and decrease inflammation and pain.

Trio Sana's supplements are a perfect complement for anyone starting a fitness regimen or continuing one this month.

"Our Kollagenix-Sports supplements is great if you are putting stress on your joints," Cobain said. "Frankincense is also something you should try if you suffer any muscle soreness after a hard workout or run."

"Let's spread the word about the benefits of physical activity during this month-long observance," Cobain said. "It is never too late to start getting healthier and building a better you."

