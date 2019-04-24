Trio Sana's Frankincense Can Put Its Health Benefits to Work for You

That is why Trio Sana is bringing its Certified NOP Organic Frankincense Boswellia Carterii from Somaliland to the U.S. market.

"Frankincense has been used for centuries as part of Ayurvedic holistic medicine in India," said Peter Cobain, co-founder of Trio Sana, a health and wellness company based in the United Kingdom. "As one of the largest distillers of frankincense essential oil in the world, Trio Sana uses the freshest and direct sourced resin following pre-purchase analysis to make the finest quality oil on the market."

But what also separates Trio Sana from many other importers is the egalitarian relationship it has with the harvesting community in the Sanaag region of Somaliland.

"We work closely with the community to make sure the area benefits from the commercial relationship," he said. "As we sell the oil, Trio Sana takes a portion of the profits and reinvests it in a fund that is run by the community and benefits the community."

In addition to its frankincense essential oil, Trio Sana also plans to introduce Americans to two new products to help joints and slow aging:

Kollagenix-Sports, which was developed by using Trio Sana's Natural Nutrient Combination Therapy (NNCT) technique. This process combined marine collagen with the three vital nutrients for joints and muscles to work synergistically together which maximizes their effectiveness in injury prevention and improves recovery time.

Kollagenix-R, which also employs NNCT, uses marine collagen and combines it with 13 anti-aging vitamins to create a supplement that helps slow down the visible aging process by ensuring that the "reserve collagen pool" is maintained.

"We are proud of how we work as partners with the local community, as well as developing high-quality supplements that help people," Cobain said.

For more information about Trio Sana's products, call 561-544-0719.

Please direct inquiries to:

Andrew Polin, 561-544-0719

apolin@inhealthmedia.com

SOURCE Trio Sana