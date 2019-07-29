Trio Sana's Kollagenix and Frankincense Supplements Coming to American Consumers in 2019

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trio Sana, a health and wellness company based in the United Kingdom, plans to bring marine collagen supplements and high-quality frankincense essential oil to the American consumer.

"This is an exciting time for our company," said Peter Cobain, co-founder of Trio Sana. "Our research team worked hard to create these three supplements to help improve the quality of life for our consumers."

Trio Sana, a United Kingdom-based company, is introducing three products to the American consumer:

Kollagenix-Sports, which was developed by using Trio Sana's Natural Nutrient Combination Therapy (NNCT) technique. This process combined marine collagen with the three vital nutrients for the joints and muscles to work synergistically together, which maximizes their effectiveness.

Kollagenix-R, which also employs NNCT, uses marine collagen and combines it with all 13 anti-aging vitamins to create a supplement that may slow down the visible aging process.

Certified NOP Organic Frankincense Boswellia Carterii from Somaliland, which is an essential oil with therapeutic properties that has been used for centuries.

There is a market for Kollagenix-Sports because 15-million people in America live with severe joint pain. Kollagenix-R targets all the people, who have been searching for the fountain of youth since before Ponce de Leon in the 1500s. And frankincense, an essential oil, has been used for its therapeutic properties by different cultures for thousands of years.

One of the missions of Trio Sana is to educate people about taking care of themselves through pro-active measures before their bodies break down.

Trio Sana is also committed to ethical and sustainable supply chain management with the village where the frankincense is farmed.

"Trio Sana ensures that all stakeholders benefit. The farming communities benefit through a profit-sharing community fund," Cobain said. "Plus, consumers receive a high-quality organic essential oil at a price that allows more people to benefit from its therapeutic properties."

For additional information about Trio Sana's products, call 561-544-0719.

Please direct inquiries to:

Andrew Polin, 561-544-0719

apolin@inhealthmedia.com

SOURCE Trio Sana