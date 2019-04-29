Trio Sana's Kollagenix-Sports and Frankincense Products Can Help People Live Healthier Lives

Trio Sana, which is based in the United Kingdom, developed Kollagenix-Sports by using its proprietary Natural Nutrient Combination Therapy (NNCT) technique. This process combines marine collagen with the three vital nutrients for joints and muscles to work together maximizing their effectiveness in injury prevention and improving recovery time.

"We use marine collagen in a synergistic process with three joint nutrients: glucosamine sulfate, MSM and chondroitin sulfate," said Peter Cobain, co-founder of Trio Sana. "By doing this, we are supercharging our Kollagenix-Sports supplement to make it far more effective than other brands.

Some studies have shown a correlation between using glucosamine sulfate and chondroitin and pain relief in joints. Athletes and weekend warriors also use MSM to help alleviate joint pain.

Trio Sana also will soon market two other products in the United States:

Kollagenix-R, which also employs NNCT, uses marine collagen and combines it with 13 anti-aging vitamins to create a supplement that helps slow down visible aging effects by ensuring that the "reserve collagen pool" is maintained.

Certified NOP Organic Frankincense Boswellia Carterii from Somaliland, which is known for its therapeutic health benefits. Recent research suggests that frankincense may help reduce stress, boost the immune system, prevent signs of aging and ease digestion.

"Our research and development team has worked hard to develop high-quality and effective supplements to help people live healthier lives," Cobain said. "As we roll out Trio Sana's products, such as Kollagenix Sports, we hope to make a positive impact on how individuals take care of their bodies."

"We continue to look forward to expanding our distribution network in 2019," Cobain said.

