Trio Supply Chain Solutions Expands Capabilities with Acquisition of The Salem Group

Acquisition Includes Purchase of Contract Testing Services, Processing Equipment, and Hiring of Experienced Employees

SANTA ANA, Calif., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trio Supply Chain Solutions (Trio SCS) today announced the expansion of its global business with the acquisition of key business elements from The Salem Group of Winston-Salem, N.C. The acquisition includes the purchase of contract testing services, experienced engineering and testing teams, processing equipment, intellectual property and a 20,000+ square foot facility from the Salem Group.

With more than 30 years of engineering, quality processes and supply chain expertise; Trio SCS specializes in innovative solutions and hard-to-find parts for global supply chains. In addition, the company locates and procures genuine, end-of-life and constraint parts quickly and cost-effectively. This allows for continuity of supply for their customers' production and service contracts. The organization's global network spans the United States, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The Salem Group acquisition will expand engineering and testing expertise, part acquisition, global and independent sourcing, quality inspections, value-added services, surplus inventory management and recycling & redistribution.

"We are excited about the significant opportunities the acquisition brings to our organization on a global prospective," said Marcus Moawad, Director of Business Solutions, Trio Supply Chain Solutions. "This decision will expand the breadth of in-house testing and ITAD services available to our customers in enterprise, computing, banking, point-of-sale (POS), medical, industrial, and automation segments. We welcome the North Carolina team to the Trio SCS family and look forward to building our business through integrity-filled relationships with our customers."

This acquisition enables Trio SCS to grow its ITAD, Closed Loop Recycling and Redistribution initiatives by augmenting service spare parts back into its customer's supply chains. These initiatives allow Trio SCS to provide its customers with touchpoint reduction, cost savings, reduced logistics and processing times through the consolidation of their reverse logistics; returns process, warranty redemption, repair, testing, parts fulfillment, teardowns and reconfigurations for resale. Testing covers a range of brands and commodities with expertise in HDD, SSD, SFP/transceivers, system assemblies, networking, MEM, Power Supply, Adapters, Server blades and more. Trio SCS will maintain all testing and support services to ensure a smooth and seamless transition for the Salem Group's existing customers and business partners.

More information on Trio SCS and its services visit www.trioscs.com and LinkedIn

Contact:

Michael Khoury

Trio Supply Chain Solutions

949.648.7117

SOURCE Trio Supply Chain Solutions