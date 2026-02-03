Trion Living Expands Its Footprint: Now Offering Third-Party Property Management Services and Launching a New, All-In-One Website

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trion Living, a proven leader in multifamily investment and operations, proudly announces a major expansion of its platform. The firm is now offering third-party property management services, alongside the launch of a newly redesigned website that reflects Trion Living's broader vision and growing capabilities.

With more than a decade of hands-on experience owning, operating, and repositioning multifamily communities nationwide, Trion Living is opening its services to property owners, investors, and strategic partners seeking institutional-quality execution with an owner's mindset. This expansion marks a significant evolution for the company -transforming Trion Living from a vertically integrated owner-operator into a full-service operating partner for third-party assets.

"This is a natural evolution for Trion Living," said Max Sharkansky, Principal at Trion Living. "We've spent years building and refining the systems, technology, and operational discipline behind our own portfolio. Extending those capabilities to our peers in the industry allows us to create value at a larger scale while staying true to how we operate—as owners first."

One Platform. Three Ways to Work with Trion Living.

The newly launched website makes a clear statement: Trion Living is no longer just a place to rent; it is a single destination designed for growth. Visitors can now engage with Trion Living in multiple ways, whether they are renters searching for professionally managed communities, investors exploring opportunities alongside an experienced operator, or owners looking to partner with a management team focused on performance and accountability.

By bringing leasing, investment, and partnership opportunities together in one place, the website reflects Trion Living's belief that successful communities are built through alignment, transparency, and long-term thinking.

A Website That Reflects a Bigger Vision

The redesigned website serves as a central hub for Trion Living's expanded offerings and long-term strategy. More than a visual refresh, the site clearly communicates Trion Living's identity as an operator, partner, and growth engine within the multifamily space. It showcases the firm's vertically integrated capabilities—from leasing and digital marketing to revenue optimization, asset oversight, and resident experience.

Designed with clarity and accessibility in mind, the new website reinforces Trion Living's commitment to modern operations and data-driven decision-making, while maintaining a boutique, high-touch approach at the community level.

The new website is now live at https://trionliving.com/.

Why Third-Party Owners Are Taking Notice

Trion Living's third-party property management offering is rooted in the same principles that have driven performance across its own portfolio. The firm emphasizes owner-aligned decision-making, transparent reporting, and aggressive leasing and marketing strategies backed by real-time analytics. Rather than operating as a traditional vendor, Trion Living positions itself as a true operating partner—focused on outcomes, accountability, and long-term asset value.

About Trion Living

Trion Living is a multifamily investment and property management firm focused on long-term value creation across the United States. Known for its data-driven execution, modern branding, and strong on-site performance, Trion Living continues to redefine what residents, investors, and partners expect from a property management company.

Media Contact:

Kareline Deker

323-330-6107

[email protected]

