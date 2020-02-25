TriOptima Expands triResolve Margin to Offer SWIFT Payment Infrastructure

LONDON and NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TriOptima, a leading infrastructure service that helps to lower costs and to mitigate risk in OTC derivatives markets, today announced that it is extending its award-winning triResolve Margin collateral management service to support automated SWIFT payment capabilities.

This new settlement automation service offers clients instant connectivity to the SWIFT network for cash transfers and securities settlement, as well as direct access to a broad range of custodians and tri-party agents.

"Collateral settlement is often a manual and onerous task for firms, often requiring them to log into a custodian's portal or even use a fax," said Raf Pritchard, Executive Director, Head of triResolve. "Combining triResolve Margin with a centrally hosted SWIFT infrastructure removes the headache of connecting to multiple custodians, helping clients to lower transaction costs and significantly reduce settlement risk.''

The addition of SWIFT connectivity means TriOptima clients in-scope for phase five and six of the BCBS/IOSCO Uncleared Margin Rules will now be able to instruct SWIFT payments directly via the platform. Clients will be able to automate the full collateral management process across both initial and variation margin.

TriOptima is a part of CME Group (NASDAQ: CME). For more information on TriOptima offerings, visit: https://www.trioptima.com/

