Trip Advisor Names Palm Springs Air Museum 2020 Travelers' Choice Winner

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Congratulations to Palm Springs Air Museum on being a Travelers' Choice Winner. Each year, Trip Advisor combs through reviews, ratings, and saves from travelers everywhere, and uses that info to award the "very best." You are part of an exclusive group, and we want to help you celebrate this major accomplishment. You are in the top 10% of attractions worldwide.

The Palm Springs Air Museum is an educational non-profit history museum located at 745 N. Gene Autry Trail, Palm Springs, CA 92260. Open daily from 10 am to 5 pm it houses over 60 vintage aircraft from World War II, Korea and Vietnam. It is currently operating as an outdoor museum. PSAirMuseum.org

Contact: Ann Greer – cell – 1-323-363-8243

[email protected]

SOURCE Palm Springs Air Museum

Related Links

https://palmspringsairmuseum.org

