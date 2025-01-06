TRIP Property Group Appoints Sean Gildea as Vice President of Eastern Region to Oversee Acquisitions and New York Office Expansion

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TRIP Property Group (www.tripisf.com), a leading real estate investment firm focused on acquiring, and operating niche transportation and outdoor storage industrial real estate in major US markets, is excited to announce the hiring of Sean Gildea as Vice President of the Eastern Region. In this pivotal role, Gildea will oversee the firm's acquisition strategy in the Eastern U.S., as well as lead the opening of TRIP's new office in New York City.

"We are thrilled to have Sean join the TRIP team," said Jeff Josephs, Managing Principal of TRIP. "His extensive experience in the industrial real estate market makes him a perfect fit to guide our Eastern Region growth. With Sean's leadership, we are confident in our ability to expand our footprint and further enhance our portfolio across key markets in the region."

As Vice President of the Eastern Region, Gildea will play a key role in identifying and securing strategic acquisitions, ensuring that TRIP continues to grow its real estate holdings in line with its long-term objectives.

In addition to overseeing acquisitions, Gildea will spearhead the opening of TRIP's New York City office. This expansion reflects the firm's strategic focus on increasing its presence on the East Coast and enhancing its ability to respond to market opportunities in one of the nation's most dynamic real estate landscapes.

"I'm excited to join TRIP ISF and to lead its efforts in the Eastern Region," said Sean Gildea. "The firm's strong reputation for identifying value-driven real estate opportunities, vast experience and track record aligns with my own approach to investment. I look forward to helping grow the firm's portfolio and contributing to its continued success in the Eastern U.S."

About TRIP

TRIP is a real estate investment firm focused on the acquisition of niche transportation properties and outdoor storage properties. The firm specializes in identifying high-value opportunities across key U.S. markets, providing exceptional returns to investors and fostering long-term growth. (TRIP is affiliated with Biynah Industrial Partners, and BIP Management)

Press Contact

Jeff Josephs

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 312 399 8095

Sean Gildea Contact Information

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 203 246 3050

SOURCE TRIP Op Co