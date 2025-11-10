TRIP, The World's Leading Calming Drinks Brand, Raises $40 Million

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TRIP announces a $40 million funding round – led by high-profile names such as Joe Jonas, Alessandra Ambrosio, Paul Wesley, Ashley Graham, and consumer fund Coefficient Capital. TRIP, the fastest growing drinks brand in the US this year (Spins) is on track to deliver $100 million in annual revenue this year and is predicted to reach $200 million in 2026.

TRIP

Their range of calming beverages and supplements are already available in Target, Sprouts, Whole Foods Market, H-E-B, Wegmans, CVS, Erewhon, Soho House and many more - totalling 10,000 doors nationwide, with 50,000 globally.

"We created TRIP to make daily calm accessible to everyone, everywhere," said Olivia Ferdi, CEO and Founder of TRIP. "On a mission to create a billion moments of calm, TRIP's community are at the heart of the brand, driving growth and guiding its innovation."

Going viral on social media, the combination of the feel-good functionality and Instagram-worthy aesthetic design has made TRIP the go-to better for you beverage on social media - in the last 12 months alone TRIP has had a half billion impressions across Instagram and TikTok.

Americans say that in 2025 they are more concerned about their stress and mental wellbeing than the food they eat or the amount they exercise.1 TRIP is uniquely positioned to meet America's growing demand for calm and managing daily stress, creating a new category in beverages as two major global drinks shifts take hold: the rise of better-for-you drinks and a broadening desire to replace alcohol. 66% of adults are actively reducing or avoiding sugar, driving explosive growth in healthier sodas. Furthermore, 45% of Gen Z adults have never tried alcohol - they haven't grown up with, or acquired a taste for, alcoholic drinks. TRIP's uniquely elevated flavor profiles seamlessly fit into these occasions traditionally dominated by alcohol or sugary drinks, without compromising on flavor or feeling.

"TRIP is my everyday drink," says Victoria's Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio. "I love the ingredients and how they make me feel calm, balanced, and grounded. The flavors are so refreshing - it's my daily dose of serenity."

Actor Paul Wesley adds, "I'm a big fan of TRIP - my fridge is always stocked. The drinks taste amazing and actually help me slow down and reset, even on the busiest days. It's become part of my daily routine."

Media Contact:

Taylor Foxman

609-432-2237

[email protected]

1 Consumer Trends Survey, Toluna, (n=3294) The New Consumer

SOURCE Drink TRIP