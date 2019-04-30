TRIP Volunteer Driver Program Releases New Promotional Video Along With Upgrades to Existing TripTrak™ Services

RIVERSIDE, Calif., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The nonprofit Independent Living Partnership (ILP — https://ilpconnect.org/) recently announced a series of upgrades to its proprietary TripTrak™ VPN service, in addition to releasing a new promotional video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2BeAobVb5JM) that outlines those services. ILP is the parent and creator of the popular TRIP Volunteer Driver program and has operated that program since 1993.

Complete administration, management, control and reporting software

The TRIP model makes it easy to start a volunteer driver assistance program for elderly, sick, alone and disabled residents in every type of community: rural, suburban or urban. TRIP is a rider-focused service that has minimal infrastructure or staffing requirements and costs far less to operate than other volunteer driver model services. The service can be a low-cost way to meet or expand required Americans With Disability (ADA) services. Most importantly, TRIP delivers a high level of client satisfaction.

The TripTrak™ software used in the TRIP process is an inexpensive VPN subscription that is specifically designed to effectively administer, manage and report on the performance of local TRIP services. TripTrak™ uses an encrypted network to keep data safe and secure, while providing administration, management and secure data storage and retrieval. Some of the benefits of the upgraded TripTrak™ service now include:

Secure maintenance of client contact information and personal data.

Records ADLs and IADLs for clients.

Set custom travel allowances for clients and keep detailed notes of contacts and actions.

Complete client applications with pre-filled print forms containing client information.

Input detailed client trip data.

Calculate travel distances for client trips.

Print mileage reimbursement checks as part of an overall easy-administration process.

Export monthly reimbursement payment registers; view and research custom data sets.

Run and export statistical performance reports.

For transit agencies and community service organizations that serve the differently abled and others who experience transportation issues, TRIP's volunteer driver, mileage reimbursement service is well-trusted, having been successfully operated for over 25 years. The transportation method is empowering to riders and drivers, while being both efficient and cost effective.

"The TRIP model can be operated anywhere in the United States to provide transportation for elderly, disabled, sick and alone individuals," said ILP CEO Richard Smith. "We're giving people back their independence, their mobility, and renewed access to the larger world. For our riders, this is a life changing, positive experience."

Why Choose TRIP Services?

Lack of transportation can lead to feelings of hopelessness, isolation and depression. TRIP was developed to enable riders to participate in life-enhancing activities with far more dignity and freedom — empowering those riders with independence and self-direction. TRIP is possible through the dedicated work of volunteer drivers who are reimbursed by their riders through grants and other service funding. Riders recruit drivers from their friends and neighbors. A TRIP service is easy to start and operate, cost-efficient and effective. Transit operation of a TRIP service can help mitigate paratransit expenses.

About the Independent Living Partnership

The Independent Living Partnership (ILP) is the creator of the award-winning and nationally acclaimed practical and emotional support TRIP Model, an innovative, self-directed mileage reimbursement transportation service for specifically defined populations. Founded in 1993, ILP is a nonprofit that works to ensure the independence and dignity of the elderly and persons with disabilities, through education and access to empowering services and resources. For more information about ILP and the highly regarded TRIP program, please visit: https://ilpconnect.org/

Contact:

Richard Smith

951-653-0740

212168@email4pr.com

SOURCE Independent Living Partnership

Related Links

https://ilpconnect.org

