Tripadvisor and Reckitt, the makers of Lysol, Partner to Restore Traveler Confidence

As a result of the pandemic, cleanliness has become one of the highest concerns for consumers.* Nearly two-thirds (64%) of US travelers stated that businesses having measures in place, such as enhanced cleaning, is now more important to them when making travel decisions, compared to the trips they took before the pandemic.

The companies have come together to merge Tripadvisor's trust, authority and scale in the travel space, with Lysol's industry-leading, 100-plus years of germ-kill expertise and innovation**, to educate businesses while supporting the recovery of the travel industry.

"Throughout this pandemic, our research has shown that the safety and cleanliness is a critical factor for consumers as they get back to dining and traveling," said Christine Maguire, GM/VP Global Media Business at Tripadvisor. "By evangelizing this consumer insight to our trusted partners like Lysol, we hoped to support millions of travel and hospitality businesses looking for guidance. We will connect business owners to Lysol's expertise and valued advice - in turn educating business on how to minimize the risk of exposure to COVID-19 and at the same time, helping our consumers feel safe to travel and dine out again."

The key components of this partnership include the creation and dissemination of science-backed industry advice designed to educate accommodation providers and restaurants on best practices within their environments, as well as the distribution of specially designed Lysol Disinfection and Sanitization Kits via an e-commerce portal.

"We share a common vision with Tripadvisor – to educate and inform businesses on advanced disinfection protocols that will help renew traveler confidence. Lysol and Tripadvisor are both committed to supporting business owners and travelers through these challenging times which is why we're delighted to announce this new partnership," said E. Yuri Hermida, Executive Vice President of North America Hygiene for Reckitt.

Leveraging Tripadvisor's network of business owners, Tripadvisor will promote the Lysol Disinfection and Sanitization Kits to businesses who need them the most. There are five different types of Lysol Disinfection and Sanitization Kits available designed to meet a variety of business and consumer needs – Restroom Rescue, Disinfect & Protect, Germ Busters, Lysol on the Go Starter Pack, and Lysol on the Go Large Pack. Some of the products included in these kits include, for example, Lysol Disinfecting Spray, Lysol Wipes, and Professional Lysol - Advanced Deep Clean All Purpose Cleaner.

A dedicated page has been created to sell the Lysol Disinfection and Sanitization Kits and to share educational materials on how businesses can use these newly created kits. Business owners can click here to obtain Lysol kits.

This new disinfectant initiative with Reckitt and Lysol follows in the footsteps of Travel Safe , a platform launched by Tripadvisor last June that makes it easier for travelers to find important health and safety information about hotels, restaurants and experience providers open for business during the pandemic.

The new Lysol partnership will be rolled out immediately in the U.S., with plans for it to be extended globally in the coming months.

*Source: Tripadvisor Consumer Sentiment Survey, based on data drawn from an online survey of 400 US consumers, in partnership with Qualtrics, conducted between 02.22.21-03.04.21.

** According to Reckitt's knowledge and published scientific evidence, Reckitt is highly confident that its actives/formulated products will continue to be effective against mutated strains of the SARS- CoV-2 virus.

About Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform*, helps hundreds of millions of people each month** become better travelers, from planning to booking to taking a trip. Travelers across the globe use the Tripadvisor site and app to discover where to stay, what to do and where to eat based on guidance from those who have been there before. With more than 884 million reviews and opinions of nearly 8 million businesses, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to find deals on accommodations, book experiences, reserve tables at delicious restaurants and discover great places nearby. As a travel guidance company available in 49 markets and 28 languages, Tripadvisor makes planning easy no matter the trip type.

The subsidiaries of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP), own and operate a portfolio of online travel brands and businesses, operating under various websites and apps, including the following websites:

www.bokun.io, www.cruisecritic.com, www.flipkey.com, www.thefork.com (including www.lafourchette.com, www.eltenedor.com, www.bookatable.co.uk, and www.delinski.com), www.helloreco.com, www.holidaylettings.co.uk, www.housetrip.com, www.jetsetter.com, www.niumba.com, www.seatguru.com, www.singleplatform.com, www.vacationhomerentals.com, and www.viator.com.

* Source: SimilarWeb, unique users de-duplicated monthly, December 2020

** Source: Tripadvisor internal log file

About Reckitt

Reckitt* is driven by its purpose to protect, heal and nurture in a relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We fight to make access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment a right, not a privilege, for everyone.

Reckitt is proud to have a stable of trusted household brands found in households in more than 190 countries. These include Enfamil, Nutramigen, Nurofen, Strepsils, Gaviscon, Mucinex, Durex, Scholl, Clearasil, Lysol, Dettol, Veet, Harpic, Cillit Bang, Mortein, Finish, Vanish, Calgon, Woolite, Air Wick and more. 20 million Reckitt products a day are bought by consumers globally.

Reckitt's passion to put consumers and people first, to seek out new opportunities, to strive for excellence in all that we do, and to build shared success with all our partners, while doing the right thing, always is what guides the work of our 40,000+ diverse and talented colleagues worldwide.

For more information visit www.rb.com/us

*Reckitt is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies

