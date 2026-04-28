Tripadvisor Announces 2026 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best Things to Do, Recognizing the World's Most Loved Travel Experiences and Attractions

From iconic NYC landmarks to hidden gem national parks, Tripadvisor's annual awards highlight top-rated experiences and attractions globally, featuring standout winners like Central Park Pedicab Tour and The Unvanquished Tour in Porto City Center

NEEDHAM, Mass., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tripadvisor®, the world's largest travel guidance platform, announced the winners of its annual 2026 Travelers' Choice® Awards: Best of the Best Things To Do. The awards highlight the highest rated experiences and attractions around the world and in the U.S., based on millions of Tripadvisor reviews and ratings from its global community.

The Top Experiences both in the U.S. and globally, recognized tours that bring travelers closer to their destination exploring culture and natural surroundings. The Unvanquished Tour in Porto City Center, has reclaimed the No. 1 Top Experience in the world for the second time, winning in both 2024 and this year. Travelers love this tour for its coverage of Porto's history, architecture, and local food and drink recommendations.

In the U.S., outdoor exploration dominates the rankings, with the Lower Antelope Canyon and Horseshoe Bend Day Tour with Lunch taking the No. 1 spot. This full-day experience features stunning Southwest landscapes and is led by a local Navajo guide who explains the canyon's geology and cultural significance.

Claiming the top spot on the newly introduced New York City list is the Central Park Pedicab Guided Tours with thousands of 5-star reviews. Travelers praised the knowledgeable local tour guides, photo moments along the way and noted this tour as the best way to see all the highlights at one of the most iconic parks in the world.

This year's Once in a Lifetime section highlights life-changing experiences, like Snorkeling Between Tectonic Plates in Reykjavik, Iceland. One of the world's most dramatic snorkeling sites, it's a glacier meltwater-filled rift formed by the drift of the Eurasian and North American tectonic plates.

"This is hard-won recognition, shaped by millions of travelers who booked, showed up, and rated what was actually worth their time," said Laurel Greatrix, Chief Communications Officer, Tripadvisor Group. "There's a clear theme in this year's winners: they bring out what makes a destination unique. These aren't experiences that simply fill an itinerary — they're the experiences that give you a better way to understand a place."

Top Experiences

From immersive city tours and a four-day Inca Trail trek hiking tour to Machu Picchu, to pub crawls and scenic boat cruises, this year's list spans a world of adventure and culture across the most sought-after destinations.

Top Experiences in the World

See the full list of the Best of the Best Experiences in the world here.

Top Experiences in the U.S.

See the full list of the Best of the Best Experiences in the U.S. here.

Top New York City Experiences

Top Attractions

In 2026, the world's most breathtaking architectural masterpieces, including the Basílica dela Sagrada Familia and Eiffel Tower, are capturing global attention among travelers, while special gardens and dramatic caves like Cayman Crystal Caves offer unforgettable views and one-of-a-kind photo moments.

Top Attractions in the World

See the full list of the Best of the Best Attractions in the world here.

Top Attractions in the U.S.

See the full list of the Best of the Best Attractions in the U.S. here.

Memorable Travel Experiences

Beyond the top attractions and experiences, Tripadvisor has curated exceptional travel categories – Top Once in a Lifetime Experiences, Cultural & Historic Tours, and Amusement & Water Parks – that showcase the distinctive attractions and activities perfect for crafting your next adventure.

Top Once in a Lifetime Experiences:

See the full list of the Once in a Lifetime Experiences in the world here.

Cultural & Historic Tours:

See the full list of the Cultural & Historical Tours in the world and U.S. here.

Amusement & Water Parks:

No. 1 in the World : Futuroscope, Chasseneuil-du-Poitou, France

: Futuroscope, Chasseneuil-du-Poitou, France No. 1 in the U.S.: Knoebels Amusement Resort, Elysburg, Pennsylvania

See the full list of Amusement & Water Parks in the world and U.S. here.

More to See and Do

In addition to the above categories, Tripadvisor's annual Best of the Best Things To Do Awards also highlight the top Food & Drink, Family-Friendly activities, Nature & Outdoors, Sailing and Day Cruises, and Watersports around the world.

For a full list of this year's winners, visit https://www.tripadvisor.com/TravelersChoice-ThingsToDo.

Methodology

The 2026 Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Things To Do Awards are determined based on the quality and quantity of traveler reviews and ratings posted on Tripadvisor over the 12-month period between February 1, 2025 through January 31, 2026, as well as an additional editorial process.

Experiences are classified as bookable tours and activities on Tripadvisor. Non-bookable experiences, or attractions, are activities on Tripadvisor that travelers can visit without booking any ticket.

About Tripadvisor, Inc.

Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform*, helps millions of people each month** become better travelers, from planning to booking to taking a trip. Travelers across the globe use Tripadvisor's website and app to discover where to stay, what to do and where to eat based on guidance from those who have been there before. With more than a billion reviews and contributions, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to find deals on accommodations, book experiences, reserve tables at delicious restaurants and discover great places nearby.

Tripadvisor LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tripadvisor, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIP). The subsidiaries of Tripadvisor, Inc. own and operate a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, operating under various websites and apps.

* Source: SimilarWeb, unique users de-duplicated monthly, March 2026

** Source: Tripadvisor internal log files

SOURCE Tripadvisor