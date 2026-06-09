Tripadvisor Announces Its 2026 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best Hotels Winners, Revealing the World's Most Memorable Stays

Tripadvisor Names Its Top Hotel Destinations Around the World

NEEDHAM, Mass., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripadvisor, the world's leading travel platform, today announced the winners of its annual Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best Hotels, with Indonesia's G.H. Universal Hotel earning the coveted title of No. 1 Top Hotel in the world.

The 2026 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best Hotels are part of Tripadvisor's overarching Travelers' Choice Awards umbrella. Winners were determined by the quality and quantity of Tripadvisor reviews and ratings from January 1, 2025, to December 31, 2025.

"This year's Best of the Best Hotels winners represent the top choices of millions of travelers who stayed, experienced, and took the time to review these properties," said Laurel Greatrix, Chief Communications Officer, Tripadvisor Group. "Whether it's a luxury resort in Indonesia, an adventure lodge in Oregon, or a crane suspended above Amsterdam, these winners create the foundation of truly unforgettable trips."

Top Hotels in the World

G.H. Universal Hotel – Bandung, Indonesia

The five-star G.H. Universal Hotel in northern Bandung fuses Renaissance-style architecture with luxury, comfort, and the natural beauty of the area. With 105 rooms to choose from, the hotel offers a large courtyard and swimming pool, a relaxing spa, a fitness center, 24-hour dining and Indonesia's only luxury pet hotel, The G.H. Universal Pet Inn, where pets can receive dedicated care throughout the stay.



Local experiences:

Amazing Art World: A truly singular experience, this is the world's largest 3D Art museum where visitors can explore six different galleries and over 500 works of art that come dazzlingly to life before your eyes. Volcano Tour: Enjoy an action-packed day out in the volcanic countryside with this small-group tour, in which you'll explore crater lake and central tourist attraction Kawah Putih, soak in hot springs and mud baths at Rengganis Crater, and enjoy lunch while taking in the gorgeous lakeside view.



The rest of the World's Top 10 Hotels:

See the full World's Best of the Best Hotels list here.

Top Hotels in the U.S.

FivePine Lodge and Spa – Sisters, Oregon

Central Oregon's ultimate adventure destination, this one-of-a-kind resort offers adventure by day and embraces a romantic ambiance at night. Deluxe suites feature oversized waterfall tubs and fireplaces, while the outdoor heated pool and complimentary breakfast and evening wine receptions create an unforgettable retreat.

Local Experiences:

Peterson Ridge Trail – Located in Sisters, Oregon, this sprawling network of trails offers the very best in mountain biking, horseback riding, hiking, running, and walking.

2 Hour High Cascades Scenic ATV Tour in Bend Oregon – Take an incredible up-close journey through the Cascade Mountains packed with beautiful views, lava tube caves, Lava Fields, Alpine Lakes, Volcanic Black Sand Dunes, and some of Central Oregon best trails.

The rest of the Top Hotels in the U.S.:

Top One-of-a-Kind Hotels

Crane Hotel Faralda Amsterdam – Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Perched 164 feet above the IJ river and only accessible by a 10-minute ferry from Central Station, this ultra-exclusive hotel occupies the top of a monumental harbor crane in Amsterdam's NDSM creative district. With only three luxury suites, guests can take in 360-degree city views from the top-deck jacuzzi.

Local Experiences:

Amsterdam Canal Cruise by Captain Jack - Soak up unparalleled city views from the open boat in summer and a heated, closed boat from October to March as you cruise around the UNESCO-listed canal ring, spotting landmarks including the Rijksmuseum and the Skinny Bridge.

10 Tastes of Amsterdam: Food Tour by UNESCO Canals and Jordaan - Eat your way around Amsterdam on this food walking tour that covers 1.5 miles (2.5 km) of the city. At each of the 10 stops, try Dutch delicacies, from freshly-made stroopwafels (syrup-filled waffles) to artisanal Gouda cheese. As you take a leisurely stroll between locations, see the canals that Amsterdam is famous for.

The rest of the Top Once-in-a-Lifetime Hotels:

Visit here for a full list of this year's winners.

Methodology

The 2026 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best Hotels were determined based on the quality and quantity of traveler reviews and ratings posted on Tripadvisor over the 12-month period between January 1 and December 31, 2025, as well as an additional editorial process.

About Tripadvisor Inc.

Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform*, helps millions of people each month** become better travelers, from planning to booking to taking a trip. Travelers across the globe use Tripadvisor's website and app to discover where to stay, what to do and where to eat based on guidance from those who have been there before. With more than a billion reviews and contributions, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to find deals on accommodations, book experiences, reserve tables at delicious restaurants and discover great places nearby.

Tripadvisor LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tripadvisor, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIP). The subsidiaries of Tripadvisor, Inc. own and operate a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, operating under various websites and apps.

* Source: SimilarWeb, unique users de-duplicated monthly, May 2026

** Source: Tripadvisor internal log files

SOURCE Tripadvisor