Tripadvisor Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences

News provided by

Tripadvisor

May 12, 2026, 16:05 ET

NEEDHAM, Mass., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) announced today its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:  

  • Matt Goldberg, CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Bernstein 42nd Annual Strategic Decisions Conference at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 28, 2026, in New York.  A live webcast of this event will be accessible through the Investor Relations website at ir.tripadvisor.com.  A replay will also be available.
  • Mike Noonan, CFO, will host investor meetings at the Mizuho Technology Conference on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in New York.

About Tripadvisor, Inc.
The Tripadvisor Group connects people to experiences worth sharing, and aims to be the world's most trusted source for travel and experiences. We leverage our brands, technology, and capabilities to connect our global audience with partners through rich content, travel guidance, and two-sided marketplaces for experiences, restaurants, and other travel categories such as hotels. The subsidiaries of Tripadvisor, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIP), include a portfolio of travel brands and businesses, including Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork.

TRIP-G

SOURCE Tripadvisor

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Tripadvisor, Inc. Earnings Press Release Available on Company's Investor Relations Site

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) issued its first quarter 2026 earnings press release which is available now at ir.tripadvisor.com. This release is...
Tripadvisor Announces 2026 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best Things to Do, Recognizing the World's Most Loved Travel Experiences and Attractions

Tripadvisor Announces 2026 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best Things to Do, Recognizing the World's Most Loved Travel Experiences and Attractions

Today, Tripadvisor®, the world's largest travel guidance platform, announced the winners of its annual 2026 Travelers' Choice® Awards: Best of the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Travel

Travel

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Trade Show News

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics