Tripadvisor Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences

NEEDHAM, Mass., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) announced today its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Matt Goldberg, CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Bernstein 42nd Annual Strategic Decisions Conference at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 28, 2026, in New York. A live webcast of this event will be accessible through the Investor Relations website at ir.tripadvisor.com. A replay will also be available.

Mike Noonan, CFO, will host investor meetings at the Mizuho Technology Conference on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in New York.

About Tripadvisor, Inc.

The Tripadvisor Group connects people to experiences worth sharing, and aims to be the world's most trusted source for travel and experiences. We leverage our brands, technology, and capabilities to connect our global audience with partners through rich content, travel guidance, and two-sided marketplaces for experiences, restaurants, and other travel categories such as hotels. The subsidiaries of Tripadvisor, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIP), include a portfolio of travel brands and businesses, including Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork.

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SOURCE Tripadvisor