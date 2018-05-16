TripAdvisor Joins the Yext PowerListings® Network

"TripAdvisor is the global leader in travel information and one of the world's largest restaurant sites, with hundreds of millions of people searching for great places to eat, visit, and stay each month," said Howard Lerman, Founder and CEO of Yext. "We're proud to announce this integration with TripAdvisor to provide critical, up-to-date facts about businesses that consumers are searching for, starting with restaurants, straight from the business itself through the Yext Knowledge Engine."

Yext customers can also monitor TripAdvisor reviews from their Yext dashboard, and they can manage TripAdvisor review requests via the TripAdvisor Review Express App in the Yext App Directory. TripAdvisor hosts more than 630 million reviews and opinions of approximately 7.5 million accommodations, airlines, experiences, and restaurants worldwide. In a first for the Digital Knowledge Management industry, Yext customers can monitor their TripAdvisor reviews in the same dashboard they are using to manage other vital business information across hundreds of sites.

"When travelers come to TripAdvisor to make a restaurant reservation, book a hotel or research local activities, we want to ensure that they're always viewing the most accurate information on the businesses they're searching for," said Bertrand Jelensperger, Senior Vice President, TripAdvisor Restaurants. "Through this new partnership, we are making it easier than ever for Yext customers to ensure their TripAdvisor listing details are always up to date and read the latest traveler reviews."

"Whether at home or on vacation, people worldwide turn to TripAdvisor to find great restaurants, accomodations, and things to do," said Marc Ferrentino, Chief Strategy Officer of Yext. "Our new integration with TripAdvisor is a powerful tool for our customers to manage their TripAdvisor presence with the Yext Knowledge Engine so they can drive more travelers and local diners to their doors."

About Yext

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) is the leading Digital Knowledge Management (DKM) platform. Yext's mission is to give companies control over their brand experiences across the digital universe of maps, apps, search engines, voice assistants, and other intelligent services that drive consumer discovery, decision, and action. Today, thousands of businesses including brands like Taco Bell, Rite Aid, and Steward Health use the Yext Knowledge Engine™ to manage their digital knowledge in order to boost brand engagement, drive foot traffic, and increase sales.



Yext has been named a Best Place to Work by Fortune and Great Place to Work® as well as a Best Workplace for Women. Yext is headquartered in New York City with offices in Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, Geneva, London, Paris, Tyson's Corner, San Francisco, Shanghai, and Tokyo. For more information, visit www.yext.com.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, the world's largest travel site*, enables travelers to unleash the full potential of every trip. With over 630 million reviews and opinions covering the world's largest selection of travel listings worldwide – covering approximately 7.5 million accommodations, airlines, attractions, and restaurants -- TripAdvisor provides travelers with the wisdom of the crowds to help them decide where to stay, how to fly, what to do and where to eat. TripAdvisor also compares prices from more than 200 hotel booking sites so travelers can find the lowest price on the hotel that's right for them. TripAdvisor-branded sites are available in 49 markets, and are home to the world's largest travel community of 455 million average monthly unique visitors**, all looking to get the most out of every trip. TripAdvisor: Know better. Book better. Go better.

The subsidiaries and affiliates of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) own and operate a portfolio of websites under 20 other travel media brands:

www.airfarewatchdog.com, www.bookingbuddy.com, www.citymaps.com, www.cruisecritic.com, www.familyvacationcritic.com, www.flipkey.com, www.thefork.com (including www.lafourchette.com, www.eltenedor.com, www.iens.nl and www.dimmi.com.au), www.gateguru.com, www.holidaylettings.co.uk, www.holidaywatchdog.com, www.housetrip.com, www.jetsetter.com, www.niumba.com, www.onetime.com, www.oyster.com, www.seatguru.com, www.smartertravel.com, www.tingo.com, www.vacationhomerentals.com and www.viator.com.

