TripAdvisor Names Most Blissful Destinations For Wellness Travel

Wellness tourism is a growing trend where travelers are seeking health and spirituality on their trips. According to the Global Wellness Institute, international and domestic wellness tourism accounted for $563 billion in 2015, up 14 percent from 2013, and is expected to grow to $808 billion by 2020. The trend continues, with 25 percent of travelers saying they plan to take a wellness trip in the next 12 months, according to a recent poll of TripAdvisor's global Facebook community.

"For travelers looking to improve their spiritual or physical health, or just an escape for digital detox, these destinations offer a wide variety of peaceful accommodations and experiences to revitalize the soul," said Brooke Ferencsik, senior director of communications for TripAdvisor.

To help travelers on their journey to feeling centered, TripAdvisor also surfaced highly-rated spa hotels, wellness experiences and healthy restaurants for maximum mind and body harmony.

Top 10 Wellness Destinations in the U.S.:

1. Sedona, Arizona

Sedona is a true oasis, a wellness-seeker's paradise in the middle of the Arizona desert, where travelers will find resorts and spas, canyons and red rock formations. Bell Rock and Oak Creek Canyon are great hiking spots, and the dramatic architecture of the Chapel of the Holy Cross is a religious experience in itself.

2. Hawley, Pennsylvania

Hawley is home to a number of notable lakes, making it a peaceful summer leisure destination for reflection. Whether yogis are looking to connect with nature on a horseback riding trail or book luxurious treatments at The Lodge at Woodloch Spa, a wellness trip to Hawley will leave them feeling at ease.

3. Ojai, California

Nestled in a picturesque valley northwest of Los Angeles, Ojai is brimming with small town charm and creativity. Travelers can get lost in locally owned boutiques and explore outdoor trails with horseback riding, mountain biking, rock climbing and hiking. Surrounded by scenic hills and aromatic orchards, Ojai is a perfect place for a rejuvenating retreat.

4. Amelia Island, Florida

Amelia Island is a timeless destination known for pristine nature, uncrowded beaches and outstanding spas and restaurants. Travelers can choose to unwind seaside – with a kayak excursion or beachside horseback ride – or by finding the freshest, healthiest ingredients at the local Farmer's Market.

5. Calistoga, California

This renowned spa retreat is built around natural springs in the middle of wine country. Area resorts began promoting geo-thermal water and mud baths more than 150 years ago. Travelers seeking a pathway to wellness can also hike picturesque trails at Bothe-Napa State Park or the Petrified Forest and then reward themselves by tasting the local flavors of nearby Napa.

6. Lenox, Massachusetts

This small town in the Berkshires has been a popular wellness retreat since the 19th century. Travelers can enjoy rejuvenating treatments and pampering, at the well-known Cranwell Spa, all year long, along with outdoor picnics, hiking and biking paths in the Pleasant Valley.

7. Palm Springs, California

With 354 days of sunshine per year, Palm Springs is the ideal place to soak up some rays among natural colors, saturated by the warm desert light. Travelers can relax poolside, visit one of the many area spas or tour fantastic examples of mid-century modern architecture.

8. Park City, Utah

A trip to Park City is perfect for wellness-seekers looking to rejuvenate at one of the area's world-class spas. Over 100 restaurants and bars, open-air concerts, numerous health clubs and independent film screenings complement Park City's rugged beauty.

9. Stowe, Vermont

Travelers can hike, paddle, bike or walk for scenic mountain views of Mount Mansfield in this northern Vermont town. Stowe is the textbook place to plan a calming retreat with family and friends and to be one with nature.

10. Wailea, Hawaii

If being pampered is the most strenuous activity on your itinerary, Wailea is your destination. With one of Maui's best beaches at Keawakapu – with endless opportunities for stand-up paddle boarding and snorkeling – as well as top spas, visitors will have every opportunity to experience ultimate serenity and renewal.

Top 10 Global Destinations for a Digital Detox:

Methodology

Wellness destinations based on destinations seeing the greatest amount of related search terms on TripAdvisor, such as wellness, spiritual or yoga retreat. Spa hotels and wellness experiences were all highly rated on TripAdvisor with availability to book this summer.

Healthy restaurants based on those highly rated on TripAdvisor and popular for having Farm-to-Table, Healthy, Organic, Vegan or Vegetarian options.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, the world's largest travel site*, enables travelers to unleash the full potential of every trip. With over 630 million reviews and opinions covering the world's largest selection of travel listings worldwide – covering approximately 7.5 million accommodations, airlines, attractions, and restaurants -- TripAdvisor provides travelers with the wisdom of the crowds to help them decide where to stay, how to fly, what to do and where to eat. TripAdvisor also compares prices from more than 200 hotel booking sites so travelers can find the lowest price on the hotel that's right for them. TripAdvisor-branded sites are available in 49 markets, and are home to the world's largest travel community of 455 million average monthly unique visitors**, all looking to get the most out of every trip. TripAdvisor: Know better. Book better. Go better.

The subsidiaries and affiliates of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) own and operate a portfolio of websites under 20 other travel media brands:

www.airfarewatchdog.com, www.bookingbuddy.com, www.citymaps.com, www.cruisecritic.com, www.familyvacationcritic.com, www.flipkey.com, www.thefork.com (including www.lafourchette.com, www.eltenedor.com, www.iens.nl and www.dimmi.com.au), www.gateguru.com, www.holidaylettings.co.uk, www.holidaywatchdog.com, www.housetrip.com, www.jetsetter.com, www.niumba.com, www.onetime.com, www.oyster.com, www.seatguru.com, www.smartertravel.com, www.tingo.com, www.vacationhomerentals.com and www.viator.com.

* Source: comScore Media Metrix for TripAdvisor Sites, worldwide, November 2017

** Source: TripAdvisor log files, average monthly unique visitors, Q3 2017

TRIP-G

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tripadvisor-names-most-blissful-destinations-for-wellness-travel-300664573.html

SOURCE TripAdvisor

Related Links

http://www.tripadvisor.com

