TripAdvisor reveals 2018 Travelers' Choice awards for Vacation Rentals winners

The winning homes have traveler-loved amenities including private pools, hot tubs, breathtaking views, game rooms and more, and highlight why rentals' popularity continues to grow among travelers. A recent TripAdvisor survey found that 64% of US travelers plan to stay in a vacation rental in 2018.

Travelers' Choice awards are based on traveler ratings and reviews, as well as owner behaviors during the booking process, like response times and booking acceptance rates.

The winner in the affordable category is the Cozy Designer Minerva Apartment, located in downtown Rome, with rates starting as low as $66 per night. In the mid-range category, an oceanfront condo in Kauai, Hawaii with beautiful views and easy access to the beach and pool, tops the list for traveler favorite. A Costa Rican beach rental ranks first on the luxury list, with a private pool, outdoor shower, and concierge services all included in your stay.

TripAdvisor spokesperson Laurel Greatrix says, "This year's winners highlight the incredible variety of homes on TripAdvisor Rentals, and the many different travelers they appeal to. Winners range from a family-friendly home in Orlando with a private pool, to a chic centrally located apartment in Rome, but one thing every winner has in common is an owner who provides an exceptional experience."

Laurel continued, "And with a few more quirky homes appearing across the three categories this year—an adorable Shepherd's hut in the UK, for example—it's clear that travelers are looking for something truly memorable when it comes to their accommodations."

TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice awards are announced annually for categories including hotels, flights, destinations and restaurants. This is the second year that Travelers' Choice awards have been announced for Rentals, with seven rentals appearing as repeat winners from last year (The Hoblet, Spacious Apt. in Vatican area, St. Michael's, Villa La Ruga, Casa Cielo Volcano View Retreat, Palazzo Di P and VillaCasa 7 - Marbella). They've remained in the spotlight by continually impressing their guests, receiving one rave review after another.

The awards are global and winning rentals are located in the following countries: Canada, Costa Rica, England, Greece, India, Ireland, Italy, Malta, Mauritius, Scotland, South Africa, the United States, and Wales.

Travelers' Choice® for Rentals Winners

Full list

Top 10 Travelers' Choice for Rentals - Affordable:

1. Between Colosseum and Termini - Cozy Designer Minerva Apartment – Rome, Italy

2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, sleeps 5.

2. Case Vacanze Pomelia 100 meters from the sea – Ragusa, Italy

2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, sleeps 4.

3. Crest Apartments - Apartment 4 – Devon, England

1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, sleeps 4.

4. Branson Condo – Branson, Missouri, USA

2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, sleeps 8.

5. The Nest – Goa, India

2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, sleeps 6.

6. Williamsburg Condo – Pocono Mountains Region, Pennsylvania, United States

2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, sleeps 6.

7. One Button Hideaway – Yorkshire, England

1 bedroom, 1 bathrooms, sleeps 2.

8. Residences Le Beau Manguier in Pereybere, Mauritius – Pereybere, Mauritius

2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, sleeps 4.

9. Alfie's Place – Birgu, Malta

2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, sleeps 4.

10. Ballyare Lodge Lake View – Ramelton, Ireland

1 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, sleeps 2.

Top 10 Travelers' Choice for Rentals - Mid-range:

1. Kauai Kapaa #345 Oceanfront Condo – Kauai, Hawaii, USA

1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, sleeps 3.

2. Hopetoun Garden Apartment – Edinburgh, Scotland

2 bedrooms, 2 bathroom, sleeps 6.

3. Thehuteyam – Peak District, England

1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, sleeps 2.

4. Marsh Hollow: Pinewood Cabin in the Hocking Hills – Laurelville, Ohio, USA

1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, sleeps 4.

5. Cambalala - Kruger Park Lodge (Unit 1) – Hazyview, South Africa

3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, sleeps 8.

6. Casa San Giovanni – Florence, Italy

1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, sleeps 2.

7. Llwyn Ynn Cottage – Gwynedd, Wales

1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, sleeps 2.

8. The Hoblet – Niagara Falls, Canada

1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, sleeps 4.

9. Charming Gozo Holiday Home – Ghajnsielem, Malta

3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, sleeps 6.

10. Spacious Apt. in Vatican area – Rome, Italy

2 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, sleeps 6.

Top 10 Travelers' Choice for Rentals - High-end:

1. Awarded Luxury Beach Villa – Pinilla, Costa Rica

4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, sleeps 12.

2. St. Michael's – Kent, England

5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, sleeps 21.

3. Villa La Ruga – Lake Como, Italy

5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, sleeps 8.

4. The Kids will Totally Adore their Theme Rooms! – Orlando, Florida, USA

5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, sleeps 12.

5. Casa Cielo Volcano View Retreat – Arenal Volcano National Park, Costa Rica

3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, sleeps 8.

6. Palazzo Di P – Zakynthos, Greece

5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, sleeps 10

7. Trenanthia Cottage – Gravenhurst, Canada

5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, sleeps 12.

8. Little Upton Threshing Barn – Somerset, England

6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, sleeps 13.

9. VillaCasa 7 - Marbella – Costa del Sol, Spain

7 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, sleeps 23.

10. Snowdon House in Snowdonia – Snowdonia National Park, Wales

5 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, Sleeps 12

Notes to editors: Average nightly rates of properties are based on TripAdvisor Rentals pricing data between January 2018 – December 2018.

