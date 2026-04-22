Tripadvisor Summer Travel Index Shows East Coast and Florida Beaches as America's Most Sought-After Summer Destinations

Myrtle Beach Leads East Coast Surge While Cancun Tops International Destinations as Travelers Plan Getaways

NEEDHAM, Mass., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform, today released initial findings from its upcoming Summer Travel Index revealing the top and trending summer destinations for U.S. travelers in 2026.

The data reveals a preference for East Coast beach destinations, with Myrtle Beach leading domestic travel searches. These accessible coastal destinations offer family-friendly appeal and activities that cater to travelers of all ages, from water parks and beach activities to cultural attractions and local entertainment. Internationally, Mexico and the Caribbean continue to dominate, with Cancun as the top summer travel destination for the third year in a row, offering world-class diving and snorkeling experiences as well as proximity to iconic cultural heritage sites.

Destination preferences shift across holiday weekends in the U.S., with the data revealing that travelers are choosing long-weekend trips to destinations like Anaheim, California, and Orange Beach, Alabama, for Memorial Day, and to beach hotspots like Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Clearwater, Florida for 4th of July.

Summer Travel Index: 2026 Top Summer Destinations

Summer travel searches reveal a balanced mix of beloved beach getaways and iconic urban destinations.

While the well-loved Myrtle Beach takes the lead this year along with three top Florida beach destinations, city icons also top the list, with top cities including New York, Chicago and Vegas all included. Internationally, Cancun takes the lead with U.S. travelers, with Paris and London rounding out the top three, reflecting strong demand for European cultural hubs throughout the top 10.

Top 10 Fastest Growing Destinations Based on YoY Growth

Year-over-year comparisons reveal that Florida coastal towns and Caribbean islands are gaining popularity with travelers this summer, while international travelers are discovering new destinations across Europe, the Caribbean and Asia.

Memorial Day Weekend Travel Trends

Memorial Day weekend trending destinations showcase new favorites gaining traction with summer travelers. Coastal destinations like St. Pete Beach and Orange Beach, and cultural destinations like Rome and Toronto are seeing increased search activity, while Anaheim – home to top-rated Disneyland Park – looks set to be a popular choice for extended weekend getaways.

4th of July Weekend Travel Trends

Trending destinations for the 4th of July holiday show traveler preferences shifting toward beach destinations like Virginia Beach and Panama City Beach, and entertainment-focused cities like Pigeon Forge – home to the Dollywood Theme Park.

Summer Experience Trends and Activities

Summer travelers are prioritizing curated experiences on their vacations. Cultural tours and heritage experiences are the most popular with U.S. travelers, followed by outdoor activities and adventure tours that allow them to explore their destinations in unique ways.

Top Experiences Booked for Summer:

Methodology

Site behavioral data sourced from first party traffic data on the Tripadvisor platform for searches made by travelers in the U.S. and U.K. between February 1 – April 10, 2026 for travel between June 1, 2026 – August 31, 2026.

About Tripadvisor, Inc.

Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform*, helps millions of people each month** become better travelers, from planning to booking to taking a trip. Travelers across the globe use Tripadvisor's website and app to discover where to stay, what to do and where to eat based on guidance from those who have been there before. With more than a billion reviews and contributions, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to find deals on accommodations, book experiences, reserve tables at delicious restaurants and discover great places nearby.

Tripadvisor LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tripadvisor, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIP). The subsidiaries of Tripadvisor, Inc. own and operate a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, operating under various websites and apps.

* Source: SimilarWeb, unique users de-duplicated monthly, March 2026

** Source: Tripadvisor internal log files

SOURCE Tripadvisor