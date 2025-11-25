Tripadvisor Winter Travel Index Report Shows Travelers are Hitting the Road this Winter with 60% Planning Trips

Winter bookings jump 45% year-over-year as travelers choose between urban cultural experiences and tropical getaways

NEEDHAM, Mass., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripadvisor , the world's largest travel guidance platform, today released its annual Winter Travel Index revealing robust winter travel demand, with 60% of travelers planning trips and 45% indicating they're traveling more this winter than last year. The comprehensive report shows a diverse mix of cold urban destinations and warm-weather escapes leading winter travel preferences.

Most travelers (83%) are organizing one to two trips this season, with more than half (54%) committing to extended stays of five nights or more. Cost remains the primary consideration for travelers planning winter trips this season, yet despite economic uncertainties, they continue to show strong confidence in their plans and maintain optimistic spending expectations with more than half of travelers (52%) spending more this year.

The data reveals a split in winter destination preferences, with travelers seeking both cold urban experiences and warm-weather beach escapes. Globally, major cold-weather cities like New York City and London rank among top destinations alongside warm-weather favorites like Cancun and Bangkok. U.S. travelers reveal a clear cold-versus-warm divide, favoring New York City or warm spots like Las Vegas, Orlando, and Key West, and overwhelmingly choosing sunny international destinations, all top three in Mexico.

Travelers are prioritizing itineraries full of activities and experiences, with 93% agreeing that experiences are an important part of their travel budget and 84% prioritizing planned activities during trips. Cultural sightseeing emerges as the dominant travel preference at 38%, followed by nature sightseeing (37%), shopping (31%) and road trips (28%).

Winter Travel Index: 2025 Top Winter Destinations

This year's destination data reveals travelers seeking both familiar favorites and emerging hotspots, with 66% returning to known destinations while 34% venture to new locations.

Popular Destinations Globally for Domestic Travelers:

New York City, United States

Las Vegas, United States

London, England

Key West, United States

Popular Destinations Globally for International Travelers:

London, England

Bangkok, Thailand

Cancun, Mexico

Paris, France

Trending Destinations Year-over-Year:

Domestic Growth Leaders:

New York City, United States

Key West, United States

Hamburg, Germany

Anaheim, United States

International Growth Leaders:

Prague, Czech Republic

Shanghai, China

Mecca, Saudi Arabia

Nha Trang, Vietnam

U.S. Traveler Preferences:

Top Domestic Destinations for U.S. Travelers:

New York City, NY

Las Vegas, NV

Orlando, FL

Key West, FL

Top International Destinations for U.S. Travelers:

Cancun, Mexico

Playa del Carmen, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Bavaro, Dominican Republic

Winter Experience Trends and Activities

Activities and experiences remain central to winter travel planning, with 93% agreeing that experiences are an important part of their travel budget and 84% prioritizing planned activities during trips.

Top Experiences Booked Nationally in the U.S.:

Top Emerging Experience Categories:

Generational Travel Behaviors

Age significantly influences travel patterns and priorities. Gen Z and Millennials show greater enthusiasm for activities with 47% of Gen Z and 48% of Millennials prioritize activities while traveling, compared to 40% of Gen X and 32% of Baby Boomers. Younger travelers also plan more ambitious itineraries, with nearly one-third visiting three or more cities during their biggest winter trip.

Travel motivations vary by generation, with relaxation more important to Boomers (51%) and Gen X (51%) than Gen Z (37%). Conversely, meeting new people appeals to 24% of Gen Z travelers versus only 11% of Boomers, highlighting different social priorities across age groups.

Holiday Season Impact

Seasonal factors drive 86% of winter travel decisions, with distinct regional preferences. The emphasis on family connections and cultural experiences reflects unique winter holiday traditions, with travelers increasingly prioritizing meaningful connections and memory-making with loved ones during the season.

Methodology

The data cited in this release was gathered and analyzed from two key sources:

A Tripadvisor Consumer Sentiment Survey, based on data drawn from an online survey of over 6,123 consumers, in partnership with Morning Consult, conducted between September 22-29, 2025 across six countries, including U.S., U.K., Australia, Japan, India and France

Site behavioral data sourced from first party traffic data on the Tripadvisor platform for searches made by travelers in the U.S., U.K. and Japan between August 1 – October 31, 2025 for travel between December 1, 2025 – February 28, 2026.

