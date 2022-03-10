Tripalink Ranks on the Forbes America's Best Startup Employers 2022 List

LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripalink has been named one of the Best Startup Employers. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc, which is a world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The list was announced on March 8th, 2022 and can currently be viewed on Forbes.

Ranking was compiled using an innovative methodology that evaluates employer excellence in three ways:

Tripalink on Forbes America's Best Startup Employers 2022 List

Employee Satisfaction: extensive research was conducted on 'Average Length of Employment' and 'Online Employer Reviews'.

Employer Reputation: company specific information was algorithmically extracted from social media channels such as news sites, micro-blogs, blogs and social networks.

Company Growth: comprehensive evaluations of 'Website Traffic', 'Headcount Growth Rates', and 'Industry-Referenced Job Openings'.

To be considered for the ranking, employers need to have a headquarters in the U.S. and be founded between 2012 and 2019. The final list recognizes the top 500 companies based on over 8 million data points. Based on the results of the study, Tripalink is thrilled to be recognized as #58 on the Forbes list of America's Best Startup Employers 2022.

"Six years of persistence and resilience from every member of our Tripalink family brings us here. And care can lead us further," said Tripalink Founder & CEO, Donghao Li, "We persist in providing living spaces and services renters need and have built a scalable business resilient to challenges during the pandemic. Going further, we would like to add caring to our company culture, meaning we care about our customers' satisfaction, and we care about our coworkers and work as one team."

Tripalink is a technology-driven residential brand specializing in co-living and standard apartment rentals tailored for students and working professionals. It delivers a high-quality, affordable, and modernized living experience through attentive services and an all-in-one technology platform that centers around the customer.

Media Contact:

Sophia Ye

805-668-7888

[email protected]

SOURCE Tripalink