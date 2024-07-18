Tripbtoz partners with Korea Tourism Organization to launch online pavilion for foreigners

Promotes Korea tourism through VisitKorea Alliance

Introduces Korea's charm through short-form videos and offers discount promo codes

SEOUL, South Korea, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripbtoz (CEO Jiha, Jung) announced a special promotion for foreign visitors in cooperation with the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO). In addition to discounts available through the events page in conjunction with VISITKOREA -Korea's integrated tourism platform-, the promotion will feature short-form videos created by Tripbtoz influencers.

The short-form videos will showcase different regions of Korea and help international visitors experience and familiarize themselves with the country before traveling. Tripbtoz influencers will cover various attractions and cultures from their own unique perspectives to support foreigners feel more connected to Korea.

Tripbtoz also participates in VISITKOREA's special promotional initiative, offering a 5% discount (up to 20 USD) to international visitors using the Tripbtoz platform. KTO distributes 500,000 KRW (approx. 40 USD) worth of TripCash, which can be used to book accommodations on the Tripbtoz platform.

Through this promotion, Tripbtoz aims to provide additional benefits to users of the platform to enhance the enjoyment of traveling to Korea and ease the burden of travel costs.

"Through Tripbtoz's short-form videos, we will help foreigners who want to visit Korea experience the country directly or indirectly and make traveling easy and convenient," said Jiha Jung, CEO of Tripbtoz. "We will continue to present various projects with KTO to promote the charm of Korean tourism to the world."

About Tripbtoz

Tripbtoz is a user-generated video-based online travel agency (OTA) that launched in June 2017. It was the first to introduce Travel 2 Earn (T2E), a service that connects travel experiences between users and rewards them for traveling again when they get a reaction from other users. The company won the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) Award at the Challenge K-Startup in November 2020, the Prime Minister's Commendation at the 49th Tourism Day Ceremony in 2022, and the MCST Award at the 'Tourism Venture Day' in 2023.

SOURCE Tripbtoz