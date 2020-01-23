Trip.com announces cancellation provisions for travel affected by coronavirus

SHANGHAI, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In light of reports of an outbreak of novel coronavirus in Wuhan, China, Trip.com is actively monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of all travellers.

At present, all outbound transport from Wuhan is suspended until further notice. Trip.com urges travellers to pay attention to updates that may affect travel plans and safety.

The safety of our users is our top priority, and we are continuing to monitor developments. Trip.com continues to offer free cancellations for bookings to and from Wuhan up until 31 January 2020, and other users whose itineraries are impacted by the outbreak.

Trip.com continues to monitor the situation and will respond as further information becomes available. Currently, Trip.com has implemented the following provisions for affected customers:

Travellers who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus pneumonia, quarantined by the authorities for further assessment, express symptoms of fever within one week of travel, or have been in close contact with the above-mentioned groups may make refundable cancellations on all products and services booked through Trip.com. All domestic and international flights bookings to and from Wuhan until 31 January may be cancelled free of charge. Starting today until 31st January, Trip.com will offer free cancellation guarantees on Wuhan -bound hotel reservations, attraction passes and car bookings. Trip.com will do its utmost to co-ordinate with railway operators, working with customers who have booked train tickets to Wuhan to minimise any costs incurred by cancellations, wherever possible. Travellers are advised to remain vigilant at all times and take all necessary precautionary measures to protect their health and the well-being of others, and heed the advice of the local authorities.

Trip.com urges travellers to regularly monitor news reports for updates that may impact travel plans.

For the latest cancellation provisions, Trip.com urges users to refer to its up-to-date cancellation provisions: https://www.trip.com/newsroom/trip-com-statement-on-novel-coronavirus/

