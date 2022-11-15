Trip.com awarded Contact Center of the Year 2022 at CRE Awards

2022 International Customer Relationship Excellence Awards recognised Trip.com for achievements in Customer Service, Relationship, and Experience Management

2022 was the 20th anniversary of the International CRE Awards

Trip.com Global Customer Support Center operates in 19 languages across 12 international locations

SINGAPORE, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com, the global travel service provider, has been named Contact Center of the Year 2022 at the International Customer Relationship Excellence (CRE) Awards.

The top accolade marks a major achievement for Trip.com as it continues to develop its service offering to customers around the world.

The International CRE Award is given to organisations which showcase and excel in World-Class standards, Best Practices and the Customer Service Quality Standard (CSQS) categories.

Grace Ding, Head of Trip.com Global Customer Support Center, said: "This major award recognises our drive to develop Trip.com to become a true travel companion for our global customers no matter where their trip takes them.

"At Trip.com, we pride ourselves on consistently offering unrivalled levels of customer support. We value our customers and continuously prioritise delivering the best services covering the globe. Our professional and passionate customer support advisors interact with thousands of users daily, ensuring their questions and concerns are prioritised each time.

"This user-centric attitude isn't just a mindset, but part of our collective DNA, which this award recognises."

Trip.com has invested heavily to ensure world-class service is at the heart of its customer proposition.

Trip.com creates a highly effective and efficient day-to-day operation by ensuring its highly skilled and passionate contact centre workforce adopts the same standard best practice skills across each market for in-house teams and outsourced customer support functions.

This ensures a common approach is employed to provide consistency in line with Trip.com's brand pillars.

Localisation allows Trip.com's contact centre staff to embrace diversity and adapt their shared approach to ensure it respects local cultural norms and is more relevant to individual customers - no matter who they are or where they are.

Adopting this dynamic, efficient, and centric approach - coupled with local relevance - helps reduce manual intervention, significantly improves customer satisfaction and has been embraced by Trip.com across 19 service languages.

The CRE awards recognise an organisation's achievements in customer service, relationships, experience management, increasing and enhancing trust, credibility and brand in the marketplace.

Winners are selected based on a comprehensive balanced score card of self-assessment benchmarking, business case presentations, mystery calls and CSQS site assessment.

The judging panel did this based on the International Customer Service Quality Standard (CSQS) 18.0, followed by public voting and a final round of judging by a panel of CRE experts.

