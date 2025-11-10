Trip.com Group and Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency set out Strategic Partnership to Position Türkiye as a 'Super Destination'

This strategic partnership will position Türkiye as a Super Destination for global travellers.

Türkiye's inbound flight bookings up 38% and hotel bookings up 16% on Trip.com Group, led by strong growth from Asia.

Collaboration to focus on enhancing connectivity, promoting sustainable travel, and inspiring more travellers to explore Türkiye's diverse cultural and natural experiences.

ISTANBUL, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Türkiye is taking centre stage as Trip.com Group and the Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA) embark on a new strategic partnership to spotlight the country as a Super Destination for travellers worldwide.

Amanda Wang, Vice President of Global Strategic Partnership & Projects at Trip.com Group and Sinan Seha Türkseven, the General Manager of Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency, at Trip.com Group's Global Partner Summit in Istanbul

The collaboration aims to showcase the country's cultural depth, natural beauty, and vibrant experiences to new audiences, particularly across Asia. Interest is already building with Trip.com Group data showing Türkiye's inbound flight bookings growing by 38% year-on-year in the first half of 2025, with hotel bookings rising 16%, led by top source markets such as the UK, Germany, and China, and a remarkable 178% surge in bookings from Indonesia.

Building Türkiye as a Super Destination

This partnership marks a new chapter in Türkiye's tourism story, one driven by data, innovation, and collaboration. Trip.com Group and TGA will work hand in hand to strengthen airline connectivity, expand accommodation options, and enhance in-destination offerings, including attractions and tours. Together, they will launch co-branded campaigns designed to inspire travellers to explore Türkiye's many sides, from the timeless skyline of Istanbul and the dreamlike landscapes of Cappadocia to the beaches of Antalya, the heritage of Izmir, and the flavours of Turkish cuisine.

Trip.com Group will harness its powerful marketing and technology ecosystem to reach millions of potential travellers worldwide. With a focus on Asia-Pacific markets such as the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, and Indonesia, the initiative aims to strengthen Asia–Europe travel flows and deepen Türkiye's connection with key outbound markets.

Trip.com Group's growing presence in Türkiye — including its Istanbul office — reflects the company's long-term commitment to supporting local partners and empowering the broader tourism ecosystem.

Amanda Wang, Vice President of Global Strategic Partnership & Projects at Trip.com Group, said, "Türkiye is one of those destinations that truly has everything: beauty, culture, history, and an incredible story to tell. This partnership with TGA is about turning that story into meaningful travel experiences. To pursue this vision, we are curating high-end journeys that blend cultural authenticity with digital innovation.

"We're excited to help more travellers, especially from Asia, discover the magic of Türkiye and to work closely with local partners to drive sustainable growth for the industry."

Further affirming its star power, Istanbul was named one of Trip.Best's Top 100 Global Destinations for 2025, underscoring its reputation as one of the world's most dynamic travel cities.

As the partnership deepens, both sides aim to redefine what destination collaboration can achieve, driving sustainable growth, and enhancing traveller experiences. Trip.com Group is already helping travellers identify GSTC-certified Turkish hotels across its platforms, supporting a shared commitment to responsible and sustainable travel.

Sinan Seha Türkseven, the General Manager of Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency, stated, "As the world's 4th largest incoming tourism market, according to UN Tourism data, we at Türkiye highly value this partnership because we recognise the significant impact Trip.com Group has on the global tourism industry. Türkiye's tourism destinations provide memorable travel experiences to all visitors. Given our extensive shared history spanning thousands of years, we are particularly enthusiastic about welcoming more Chinese travellers, as we are confident in our ability to offer them the distinctive, exceptional experiences they deserve."

-END-

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group is a leading global travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group helps travellers around the world make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services and enables partners to connect their offerings with users through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related content and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centres. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel groups in the world, with the mission "to pursue the perfect trip for a better world". Find out more about Trip.com Group here: group.trip.com.

Follow us on: X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency

Founded on July 15, 2019, Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA) is dedicated to delivering Türkiye as a brand and a popular destination in both domestic and international tourism markets; discover, develop and promote tangible and intangible natural, cultural, biological and manmade heritage assets; boost the tourism capacity of Türkiye, increase the rate of tourism investments in the national economy and raise the quality of service with short, medium and longterm communication and marketing activities. In line with tourism strategies and policies set by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Agency carries out all promotion, marketing and communication activities to serve Türkiye's tourism goals, promote and market current tourism opportunities across the globe, as well as discover, improve and establish potential areas of tourism.

For TGA's corporate website: www.tga.gov.tr

For Türkiye's official tourism platform: www.goturkiye.com

SOURCE Trip.com Group