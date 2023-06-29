Trip.com Group announces RMB 1 billion childcare subsidy for global employees

News provided by

Trip.com Group

29 Jun, 2023, 22:39 ET

SHANGHAI, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com Group (9961.HK, TCOM.US) is pleased to announce today a childcare subsidy for its global employees. Employees who have been with the company for three years or more will receive an annual cash bonus of RMB 10,000 for each newborn child every year from the child's first birthday until the child reaches the age of five. The company plans to invest RMB 1 billion as subsidies to support its employees in family planning and promote working families. 

James Liang, Executive Chairman of the Board of Trip.com Group, said: "Employees are our greatest asset to the company and we are committed to creating a better and more supportive working environment for them. Through the introduction of this new childcare benefit, we aim to provide financial support that will encourage our employees to start or grow their families without compromising on their professional goals and achievements."

At Trip.com Group, building an inclusive and supportive workplace is always a top priority. This childcare subsidy is a further commitment towards the goal, empowering our employees to balance their family and professional lives. 

As a family-friendly company, Trip.com Group also provides great support to working mothers and cares for pregnant employees. In recent years, Trip.com Group has implemented pro-family policies such as hybrid work and assisted reproduction benefit.

Mr. Liang, as a demographic economist, believes that family welfare policies such as inclusive childcare services, equal maternity leave for men and women, protection of the rights of single-parent families, and open access to assisted reproductive technologies, can effectively help working females reduce the time and opportunity costs of parenting and achieve a win-win situation for both family and career. In his new book " Population Strategies: How Population Affects Economy and Innovation", published earlier this year, he analyses and shares views on policies which could encourage childbirth. 

As part of its efforts to enhance employee happiness and satisfaction, the company implemented a hybrid working scheme through which employees across various markets could opt to work remotely on certain days of the week. The hybrid working model was introduced with the aims to improve employee satisfaction, contribute to family care and promote work-life balance. The global group was the first internet company in China to implement the scheme. While initially introduced in mainland China, the policy has now been adopted by Trip.com Group in 14 regions and countries, including Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Japan, and Australia.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group is a leading global travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group helps travellers around the world make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services and enables partners to connect their offerings with users through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related content and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centres. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel groups in the world, with the mission "to pursue the perfect trip for a better world". Find out more about Trip.com Group here: group.trip.com.

