Trip.com Group at the World Economic Forum calls for stronger private and public sector collaboration to counter "unbalanced tourism" and drive growth

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global travel services provider Trip.com Group has called for public and private stakeholders to step up collaboration to unlock new growth potential for the global tourism industry.

Ms Jane Sun (fourth from the left) with the moderator, Mr Richard Quest (third from the left) and other panellists. Source: World Economic Forum

Speaking at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2025 in Davos — a platform convening leaders across government, business, and civil society to engage and advance solutions to evolving global challenges — Trip.com Group CEO Ms Jane Sun and other panellists at the discussion titled "The Way We Will Travel" shared that a key challenge faced by the industry is not over-tourism but "unbalanced tourism".

The panel cited Europe where some of the popular cities appeared to be overwhelmed, resulting in over-crowding and a backlash from local residents. Ms Sun agreed that industry players such as Trip.com Group in tandem with local authorities and effective policy, can entice tourists to visit alternative and equally exciting destinations.

"In the past, language barriers tended to confine tourists to the best-known destinations, leading to unbalanced growth across regions," said Ms Sun, "Today, travellers, armed with technology and improved access to information, are much more open to venturing beyond the traditional travel hotspots for unique experiences. With supportive government policies and attractive travel offerings, more travellers may be encouraged to visit and spend more time in new regional destinations, which will alleviate the burden on traditional sites. The concerted effort to re-direct travellers to different places may also stimulate economic growth in local communities.

"Another way to stagger tourist volumes across the year and avoid travel infrastructure from being overwhelmed is for the industry to market to different regions at different times, focusing on their school and cultural holidays, for example Chinese New Year and Christmas," added Ms Sun.

As UN Tourism announced a virtual full recovery in 2024 with global travel at 99% of pre-pandemic levels, the travel and tourism sector is now focusing on building resilience and securing its future amidst various challenges. Joining this important conversation, Ms Sun spoke alongside distinguished panellists including Mr Edi Rama, Prime Minister of Albania; Mr Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Minister of Tourism of Saudi Arabia; Mr Xavier Rossinyol, CEO of Avolta AG; and Mr Apostolos Tzitzikostas, EU Commissioner for Sustainable Transport and Tourism.

Ms Sun particularly commended the efforts of Singapore as a sterling example of public-private partnership efforts to encourage a more in-depth exploration of a country's sights and experiences, on top of an efficient, world-class air travel experience that Changi Airport is well known for. Situated at the heart of one of the world's busiest airports, Jewel Changi Airport has transformed the routine airport experience into a fulfilling visit with its iconic waterfall, botanic garden, and shopping and gourmet options. As Changi Airport reported a total of 67.7 million passengers in 2024 and matched pre-pandemic levels in the last quarter, Jewel has offered a refreshing model for a travel hub that actively becomes part of the journey.

Capitalising on the rise of experiential travel, Ms Sun noted that emerging destinations could further embrace new growth by improving travel connectivity, cutting through the red tape and streamlining entry procedures. "Travel connections are critical for markets to be accessible to travellers, with smooth border processes being the next step. Some countries have already made significant progress with visa-free policies or efficient online visa application processes. For regions looking to grow their tourism industry and maximise its economic and social impact, we urge the relevant authorities to consider making the visa process shorter and more efficient," she urged.

Ms. Sun noted that countries that have wielded policy tools to boost inbound travel have seen remarkable results. Saudi Arabia, which has prioritised its investments in tourism as a key pillar of its Vision 2030, has experienced a meteoric rise since the launch of its eVisa programme in 2019. As one of the world's fastest-growing country destinations, Saudi Arabia reported triple-digit year-on-year growth across Trip.com Group platforms in 2024. The expanded access for international tourists, marketing initiatives, and the upgraded tourism infrastructure have further encouraged tourists to pursue more in-depth exploration that enables more even growth across the country's various destinations.

Trip.com Group is at the forefront of working with destinations and providers to leverage its technological capabilities, generating value for stakeholders and enriching traveller experiences. Incorporating insights into partner offerings into its knowledge base, Trip.com Group utilises AI-assisted tools, such as the intelligent travel assistant TripGenie and the Trip.Best rankings, to recommend hidden gems beyond the usual hotspots and generate itineraries that extend the suggested travel time. In addition to boosting user conversion and gross merchandise revenue, these projects seek to create mutually beneficial relationships between travel businesses and destinations, as well as between tourists and host communities.

Grasping these trends will be key to capturing the estimated additional USD 5 trillion in annual economic value that travel will generate within the next decade, as the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) forecasted. Driving and sustaining this growth demands a collective effort across sectors, combining policy, innovation, and investment to empower people, build collective talent, and share benefits with communities.

Having pioneered progressive innovations in travel and beyond for 25 years, Trip.com Group reaffirmed its commitment to shaping a more connected, sustainable, and inclusive future as Ms Sun engaged in forward-looking industry discussions at high-level events and meetings at WEF Davos 2025.

"There is much to be optimistic about as the travel industry stands poised for transformative growth," said Ms Sun. "We look forward to working with peers to ensure that travel continues to deliver shared, positive, and lasting impact for all stakeholders."

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group is a leading global travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group helps travellers around the world make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services and enables partners to connect their offerings with users through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related content and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centres. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel groups in the world, with the mission "to pursue the perfect trip for a better world". Find out more about Trip.com Group here: group.trip.com.

SOURCE Trip.com Group