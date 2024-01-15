Trip.com Group awarded in 2023 Forbes China Global Brands Selection 30&30 for outstanding global growth

SHANGHAI, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark achievement, Trip.com Group has been awarded one of the Leading Brands in the 2023 Forbes China Global Brands Selection 30&30 in recognition of its exceptional global growth over the past two decades. Trip.com Group joins the selection in its inaugural year, alongside other industry leaders like automaker BYD, smart home appliance maker Skyworth, and real-time engagement platform developer Agora.io.

Forbes China's 30&30 selection celebrates brands originating in China that have displayed robust growth trajectories and pursued cutting-edge innovation on the world stage. Building on the legacy of their predecessors, brands venturing overseas in recent years feature richer business experiences, newer technology, and stronger market influence. This year, thirty brands that have demonstrated creativity and have achieved significant industry impact, as well as thirty individuals that contributed to brand globalisation, were selected by Forbes China to the list.

"We are honoured to be listed among brands that have broken new ground on the path to globalisation," said Han Feng, Head of Marketing at Trip.com. "The selection acknowledges Trip.com Group's strategy of 'Local Focus, Global Vision', as we leverage advanced technology and creative marketing tools to bring fulfilling and personalised experiences to our global customers."

Founded in 1999, Trip.com Group has accumulated extensive experience in international business growth, getting listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021. Today, it has become one of the best-known travel groups in the world, with the mission "to pursue the perfect trip for a better world".

Comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar, Trip.com Group provides services to hundreds of millions of users in 24 languages across 39 countries and regions. Its extensive network all around the world consists of more than 1.2 million international accommodation services, over 510 partner airlines, and more than 30,000 tourism ecosystem partners. The Group held its Global Partners Summit abroad for the first time in 2023, as more than 2,000 partners and media gathered in Singapore to explore collaboration opportunities internationally.

Trip.com Group is redefining the travel landscape with cutting-edge technological innovations. In 2023, the Group released TripGenie, an advanced AI travel assistant to facilitate the planning and booking processes, which enhanced user engagement and overall service effectiveness. Meanwhile, the Group has built a joint innovation lab with Amazon Web Services to combine resources and knowledge in cloud computing and artificial intelligence to identify and develop new ways to support Trip.com customers.

Trip.com Group's content marketing strategy has also proved to be a game-changer in the travel industry, as tools such as Trip Moments create a vibrant, travel-related social media experience that connects travellers globally and provides partners with new ways to engage with visitors. AI-enhanced curated lists, such as "Trip.Trends", "Trip.Best", and "Trip.Deals", have helped expand consumer choice and improve the booking experience.

As global tourism continues to recover after the pandemic, Trip.com Group has been working with partners to improve the experience of inbound travel to China and help destinations around the world reconnect with keen travellers. Trip.com has collaborated with major payment provider Alipay to provide packages on the Alipay app, aimed at helping international visitors navigate China with ease. Partnerships with tourism authorities in Singapore, Fiji, and Saudi Arabia, among others, further bolster tourism in their respective countries.

With positive developments in visa-free travel and increased international flights, 2024 is set to be an exciting year for travel. Trip.com Group remains committed to its global expansion strategy, advancing innovations in AI, content, and ESG to firmly establish itself as an acclaimed tourism brand worldwide.

About Trip.com Group

