Trip.com Group Limited Reports Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2023 Financial Results

SHANGHAI, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM; HKEX: 9961) ("Trip.com Group" or the "Company"), a leading one-stop travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023.

Key Highlights for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2023

Domestic and international businesses continued to show robust recovery in the fourth quarter of 2023 Domestic hotel reservations grew by over 130% year over year. Outbound hotel and air reservations both recovered to over 80% of the pre-COVID level for the same period in 2019, compared to a 60% industry recovery in terms of international air passenger volume for the same period. Total bookings on the Company's global OTA platform have increased by over 70% year over year.

The Company delivered strong financial results in the fourth quarter of 2023 Net revenue for the fourth quarter grew by 105% compared to the same period in 2022. Net income for the fourth quarter was RMB1.3 billion ( US$189 million ). Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was RMB2.9 billion ( US$401 million ). Adjusted EBITDA margin was 28%, improved from 6% for the same period in 2022.



"In 2023, China embarked on a significant journey of reconnecting with the world driven by the rising travel sentiment. Our global business also experienced substantial growth fueled by our expanded market presence," said James Liang, Executive Chairman. "With a continued focus on globalization and AI innovations, we are confident to build upon the success of 2023 and further explore the opportunities that lie ahead."

"We are pleased with the strong results achieved across our business segments in the past year," said Jane Sun, Chief Executive Officer. "The global travel industry has shown remarkable resilience and is poised to sustain its growth trajectory. To capitalize on this trend and unlock new opportunities, we remain committed to investing in technology and product innovation, enhancing customer services, and promoting sustainable development of the travel industry."

Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2023 Financial Results and Business Updates

The Company's business has recovered significantly due to the resilient travel demand, leading to a surge in travel bookings year over year.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, Trip.com Group reported net revenue of RMB10.3 billion (US$1.5 billion), representing a 105% increase from the same period in 2022 primarily due to substantial recovery of travel market. Net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased by 25% from the previous quarter, primarily due to seasonality.

For the full year of 2023, net revenue was RMB44.5 billion (US$6.3 billion), representing a 122% increase from 2022.

Accommodation reservation revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 was RMB3.9 billion (US$550 million), representing a 131% increase from the same period in 2022 primarily due to substantial recovery of travel market. Accommodation reservation revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased by 30% from the previous quarter, primarily due to seasonality.

For the full year of 2023, accommodation reservation revenue was RMB17.3 billion (US$2.4 billion), representing a 133% increase from 2022. The accommodation reservation revenue accounted for 39% of the total revenue in 2023 and 37% of the total revenue in 2022.

Transportation ticketing revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 was RMB4.1 billion (US$578 million), representing an 86% increase from the same period in 2022 primarily due to substantial recovery of travel market. Transportation ticketing revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased by 23% from the previous quarter, primarily due to seasonality.

For the full year of 2023, transportation ticketing revenue was RMB18.4 billion (US$2.6 billion), representing a 123% increase from 2022. The transportation ticketing revenue accounted for 41% of the total revenue both in 2023 and 2022.

Packaged-tour revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 was RMB704 million (US$99 million), representing a 329% increase from the same period in 2022 primarily due to substantial recovery of travel market. Packaged-tour revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased by 47% from the previous quarter, primarily due to seasonality.

For the full year of 2023, packaged-tour revenue was RMB3.1 billion (US$442 million), representing a 294% increase from 2022. The packaged-tour revenue accounted for 7% of the total revenue in 2023 and 4% of the total revenue in 2022.

Corporate travel revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 was RMB634 million (US$89 million), representing a 129% increase from the same period in 2022 and a 7% increase from the previous quarter, primarily due to substantial recovery of travel market.

For the full year of 2023, corporate travel revenue was RMB2.3 billion (US$317 million), representing a 109% increase from 2022. The corporate travel revenue accounted for 5% of the total revenue both in 2023 and 2022.

Cost of revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased by 68% to RMB2.0 billion (US$283 million) from the same period in 2022 and decreased by 19% from the previous quarter, which was in line with the increase in net revenue. Cost of revenue as a percentage of net revenue was 19% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

For the full year of 2023, cost of revenue increased by 80% to RMB8.1 billion (US$1.1 billion), compared to that for 2022, which accounted for 18% of net revenue in 2023.

Product development expenses for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased by 39% to RMB2.9 billion (US$411 million) from the same period in 2022 and decreased by 18% from the previous quarter, primarily due to the fluctuations in product development personnel related expenses. Product development expenses as a percentage of net revenue was 28% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

For the full year of 2023, product development expenses increased by 45% to RMB12.1 billion (US$1.7 billion) from 2022, which accounted for 27% of net revenue in 2023.

Sales and marketing expenses for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased by 103% to RMB2.3 billion (US$329 million) from the same period in 2022 and decreased by 15% from the previous quarter, primarily due to the fluctuations in expenses relating to sales and marketing promotion activities. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenue was 23% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

For the full year of 2023, sales and marketing expenses increased by 117% to RMB9.2 billion (US$1.3 billion) from 2022, which accounted for 21% of net revenue in 2023.

General and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased by 6% to RMB869 million (US$122 million) from the same period in 2022. General and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased by 15% from the previous quarter primarily due to a decrease in general and administrative personnel related expenses. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of net revenue was 8% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

For the full year of 2023, general and administrative expenses increased by 31% to RMB3.7 billion (US$527 million) from 2022, which accounted for 8% of net revenue in 2023.

Income tax expense for the fourth quarter of 2023 was RMB399 million (US$56 million), compared to RMB246 million for the same period in 2022 and RMB448 million for the previous quarter. The change in Trip.com Group's effective tax rate was primarily due to the combined impacts of changes in respective profitability of its subsidiaries with different tax rates, changes in deferred tax liabilities relating to withholding tax, certain non-taxable income or loss resulting from the fair value changes in equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes recorded in other income/(expense), and changes in valuation allowance provided for deferred tax assets.

For the full year of 2023, income tax expense was RMB1.8 billion (US$246 million), compared to RMB682 million in 2022.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was RMB1.3 billion (US$189 million), compared to RMB2.1 billion for the same period in 2022 and RMB4.6 billion for the previous quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2023 was RMB2.9 billion (US$401 million), compared to RMB286 million for the same period in 2022 and RMB4.6 billion for the previous quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 28% for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 6% for the same period in 2022 and 34% for the previous quarter.

For the full year of 2023, net income was RMB10.0 billion (US$1.4 billion), compared to RMB1.4 billion in 2022.

Net income attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2023 was RMB1.3 billion (US$183 million), compared to RMB2.1 billion for the same period in 2022 and RMB4.6 billion for the previous quarter. Excluding share-based compensation charges, fair value changes of equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes recorded in other income/(expense), and their tax effects, non-GAAP net income attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2023 was RMB2.7 billion (US$376 million), compared to RMB498 million for the same period in 2022 and RMB4.9 billion for the previous quarter.

For the full year of 2023, net income attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders was RMB9.9 billion (US$1.4 billion), compared to RMB1.4 billion in 2022. Excluding share-based compensation charges, fair value changes of equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes recorded in other income/(expense), and their tax effects, non-GAAP net income attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders was RMB13.1 billion (US$1.8 billion) in 2023, compared to RMB1.3 billion in 2022.

Diluted earnings per ordinary share and per ADS was RMB1.94 (US$0.27) for the fourth quarter of 2023. Excluding share-based compensation charges, fair value changes of equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes recorded in other income/(expense), and their tax effects, non-GAAP diluted earnings per ordinary share and per ADS was RMB4.00 (US$0.56) for the fourth quarter of 2023. Each ADS currently represents one ordinary share of the Company.

For the full year of 2023, diluted earnings per share and per ADS was RMB14.78 (US$2.08). Excluding share-based compensation charges, fair value changes of equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes recorded in other income/(expense), and their tax effects, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share and per ADS was RMB19.48 (US$2.74).

As of December 31, 2023, the balance of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investment, and held to maturity time deposit and financial products was RMB77.3 billion (US$10.9 billion).

Recent Development

From September 2023 to the date of this press release, the Company purchased 6.8 million ADSs in aggregate with a total gross consideration of US$224 million pursuant to its existing share repurchase plan.

Pursuant to the regular capital return policy adopted by the Company's board of directors in November 2023, in February 2024, the board of directors of the Company approved and authorized the Company to implement strategic capital return initiatives from time to time for an aggregate value up to US$300 million (the "2024 Capital Return Program"). The 2024 Capital Return Program permit discretionary annual share repurchases, discretionary annual cash dividends, or a combination of both.

Safe Harbor Statement

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Trip.com Group's consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), Trip.com Group uses non-GAAP financial information related to adjusted net income attributable to Trip.com Group Limited, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and adjusted diluted earnings per ordinary share and per ADS, each of which is adjusted from the most comparable GAAP result to exclude the share-based compensation charges that are not tax deductible, fair value changes of equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes recorded in other income/(expense), net of tax, and other applicable items. Trip.com Group's management believes the non-GAAP financial measures facilitate better understanding of operating results from quarter to quarter and provide management with a better capability to plan and forecast future periods.

Non-GAAP information is not prepared in accordance with GAAP, does not have a standardized meaning under GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP methods of accounting and reporting used by other companies. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered a substitute for GAAP results. A limitation of using non-GAAP financial measures is that non-GAAP measures exclude share-based compensation charges, fair value changes of equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes recorded in other income/(expense), and their tax effects that have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in Trip.com Group's business for the foreseeable future.

Reconciliations of Trip.com Group's non-GAAP financial data to the most comparable GAAP data included in the consolidated statement of operations are included at the end of this press release.

About Trip.com Group Limited

Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM; HKEX: 9961) is a leading global one-stop travel platform, integrating a comprehensive suite of travel products and services and differentiated travel content. It is the go-to destination for travelers in China, and increasingly for travelers around the world, to explore travel, get inspired, make informed and cost-effective travel bookings, enjoy hassle-free on-the-go support, and share travel experience. Founded in 1999 and listed on Nasdaq in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, the Company currently operates under a portfolio of brands, including Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner, with the mission "to pursue the perfect trip for a better world."

Trip.com Group Limited Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions, except share and per share data)









December 31, 2022

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023

RMB (million) RMB (million) USD (million)



































ASSETS













Current assets:













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

18,487

43,983

6,195

Short-term investments

25,545

17,748

2,500

Accounts receivable, net

5,486

11,410

1,607

Prepayments and other current assets

11,917

15,591

2,196

















Total current assets

61,435

88,732

12,498

















Property, equipment and software

5,204

5,142

724

Intangible assets and land use rights

12,825

12,644

1,781

Right-of-use asset

819

641

90

Investments (Includes held to maturity time deposit and

financial products of RMB15,527 million and RMB15,530

million as of December 31,2022 and December 31,

2023, respectively)

50,177

49,342

6,950

Goodwill

59,337

59,372

8,362

Other long-term assets

570

688

97

Deferred tax asset

1,324

2,576

363

















Total assets

191,691

219,137

30,865

















LIABILITIES













Current liabilities:













Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt

32,674

25,857

3,642

Accounts payable

7,569

16,459

2,318

Advances from customers

8,278

13,380

1,885

Other current liabilities

12,718

16,715

2,354

Total current liabilities

61,239

72,411

10,199

















Deferred tax liability

3,487

3,825

539

Long-term debt

13,177

19,099

2,690

Long-term lease liability

534

477

67

Other long-term liabilities

235

319

45

















Total liabilities

78,672

96,131

13,540

















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





























Total Trip.com Group Limited shareholders' equity

112,283

122,184

17,209

















Non-controlling interests

736

822

116

















Total shareholders' equity

113,019

123,006

17,325

















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

191,691

219,137

30,865

Trip.com Group Limited Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income/(Loss) (In millions, except share and per share data)









Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023

RMB (million)

RMB (million)

RMB (million)

USD (million)

RMB (million)

RMB (million)

USD (million)



























































































Revenue:





























Accommodation reservation

1,689

5,589

3,903

550

7,400

17,257

2,431

Transportation ticketing

2,204

5,367

4,106

578

8,253

18,443

2,598

Packaged-tour

164

1,328

704

99

797

3,140

442

Corporate travel

277

591

634

89

1,079

2,254

317

Others

697

876

991

140

2,526

3,468

488

































Total revenue

5,031

13,751

10,338

1,456

20,055

44,562

6,276

































Less: Sales tax and surcharges

(4)

(11)

(13)

(2)

(16)

(52)

(7)

































Net revenue

5,027

13,740

10,325

1,454

20,039

44,510

6,269

































Cost of revenue

(1,199)

(2,467)

(2,010)

(283)

(4,513)

(8,121)

(1,144)

































Gross profit

3,828

11,273

8,315

1,171

15,526

36,389

5,125

































Operating expenses:





























Product development *

(2,104)

(3,577)

(2,916)

(411)

(8,341)

(12,120)

(1,707)

Sales and marketing *

(1,148)

(2,759)

(2,333)

(329)

(4,250)

(9,202)

(1,296)

General and administrative *

(816)

(1,028)

(869)

(122)

(2,847)

(3,743)

(527)

































Total operating expenses

(4,068)

(7,364)

(6,118)

(862)

(15,438)

(25,065)

(3,530)

































(Loss)/income from operations

(240)

3,909

2,197

309

88

11,324

1,595

































Interest income

458

543

593

84

2,046

2,090

294

Interest expense

(427)

(529)

(497)

(70)

(1,514)

(2,067)

(291)

Other income/(expense)

2,745

545

(903)

(127)

2,015

(667)

(94)

































Income before income tax

expense and equity in

(loss)/income of affiliates

2,536

4,468

1,390

196

2,635

10,680

1,504

































Income tax expense

(246)

(448)

(399)

(56)

(682)

(1,750)

(246)

Equity in (loss)/gain of affiliates

(210)

618

351

49

(586)

1,072

151

































Net income

2,080

4,638

1,342

189

1,367

10,002

1,409

































Net (income)/loss attributable to non-

controlling interests

(23)

(23)

(45)

(6)

36

(84)

(12)

































Net income attributable to

Trip.com Group Limited

2,057

4,615

1,297

183

1,403

9,918

1,397

































Earnings per ordinary share





























- Basic

3.17

7.05

1.99

0.28

2.17

15.19

2.14

- Diluted

3.12

6.84

1.94

0.27

2.14

14.78

2.08

































Earnings per ADS





























- Basic

3.17

7.05

1.99

0.28

2.17

15.19

2.14

- Diluted

3.12

6.84

1.94

0.27

2.14

14.78

2.08

































Weighted average ordinary shares

outstanding





























- Basic

649,893,734

654,146,029

652,033,082

652,033,082

648,380,590

652,859,211

652,859,211

- Diluted

658,660,803

674,134,652

668,332,395

668,332,395

657,092,826

671,062,240

671,062,240

































* Share-based compensation included in Operating expenses above is as follows:





















Product development

147

242

215

30

567

870

123

Sales and marketing

37

44

39

5

115

158

22

General and administrative

126

223

196

28

506

806

113

Trip.com Group Limited Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (In millions, except %, share and per share data)









Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31, 2022

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023



RMB (million)

RMB (million)

RMB (million)

USD (million)

RMB (million)

RMB (million)

USD (million)



































































































Net income

2,080

4,638

1,342

189

1,367

10,002

1,409



Less: Interest income

(458)

(543)

(593)

(84)

(2,046)

(2,090)

(294)



Add: Interest expense

427

529

497

70

1,514

2,067

291



Add: Other (income)/expense

(2,745)

(545)

903

127

(2,015)

667

94



Add: Income tax expense

246

448

399

56

682

1,750

246



Add: Equity in loss/(income) of affiliates

210

(618)

(351)

(49)

586

(1,072)

(151)



(Loss)/income from operations

(240)

3,909

2,197

309

88

11,324

1,595



Add: Share-based compensation

310

509

450

63

1,188

1,834

258



Add: Depreciation and amortization

216

204

208

29

875

817

115



Adjusted EBITDA

286

4,622

2,855

401

2,151

13,975

1,968



Adjusted EBITDA margin

6 %

34 %

28 %

28 %

11 %

31 %

31 %





































Net income attributable to Trip.com Group Limited

2,057

4,615

1,297

183

1,403

9,918

1,397



Add: Share-based compensation

310

509

450

63

1,188

1,834

258



Add: (Gain)/loss from fair value changes of equity securities investments

and exchangeable senior notes

(1,945)

(185)

989

139

(1,338)

1,507

212



Add: Tax effects on fair value changes of equity securities investments and

exchangeable senior notes

76

(42)

(61)

(9)

41

(188)

(26)



Non-GAAP net income attributable to Trip.com Group Limited

498

4,897

2,675

376

1,294

13,071

1,841



Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding-

Diluted-non GAAP

658,571,739

674,134,652

668,332,395

668,332,395

657,092,826

671,062,240

671,062,240



Non-GAAP Diluted income per share

0.76

7.26

4.00

0.56

1.97

19.48

2.74



Non-GAAP Diluted income per ADS

0.76

7.26

4.00

0.56

1.97

19.48

2.74





































Notes for all the condensed consolidated financial schedules presented:

































































Note 1: The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into U.S. dollars (USD) is based on the certified exchange rate of USD1.00=RMB7.0999 on December 29, 2023 published by the Federal Reserve Board.







