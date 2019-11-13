Trip.com Group Limited Reports Unaudited Third Quarter of 2019 Financial Results

SHANGHAI, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM) ("Trip.com Group" or the "Company"), a leading provider of online travel and related services, including accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination services, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Key Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2019

  • The Company officially changed its corporate name to "Trip.com Group Limited" on October 25, 2019 and its ticker to "TCOM" on November 5, 2019. Trip.com Group operates a family of travel brands, which mainly consists of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner and Qunar.
  • Trip.com Group reported strong financial results for the third quarter of 2019.

- Income from operations increased by 52% year-over-year to RMB2.2 billion (US$314 million). Excluding share-based compensation charges, non-GAAP income from operations increased by 40% year-over-year to RMB2.6 billion (US$369 million) in the third quarter of 2019.
- Operating margin was 21% for the third quarter of 2019, compared to 16% in the same period in 2018, and 15% in the previous quarter. Excluding share-based compensation charges, non-GAAP operating margin reached 25%, the highest margin over the past 6 years.

  • Trip.com Group's international businesses (excluding Greater China destinations) sustained robust growth momentum.

- The year-over-year revenue growth rate of international hotel business (excluding Greater China destinations) reached 50% in the third quarter of 2019.
- Trip.com brand's international air ticketing volume maintained triple digit growth for the 12th consecutive quarter.

Third Quarter of 2019 Financial Results and Business Updates

For the third quarter of 2019, Trip.com Group reported net revenue of RMB10.5 billion (US$1.5 billion), representing a 12% increase from the same period in 2018. Net revenue for the third quarter of 2019 increased by 21% from the previous quarter.

Accommodation reservation revenue for the third quarter of 2019 was RMB4.1 billion (US$576 million), representing a 14% increase from the same period in 2018, primarily due to our brand's extensive global reach, expansion in our global product portfolio, and provision of diversified accommodation choices to prospective customers. Accommodation reservation revenue for the third quarter of 2019 increased by 21% from the previous quarter, primarily due to seasonality.

Transportation ticketing revenue for the third quarter of 2019 was RMB3.7 billion (US$521 million), representing a 3% increase from the same period in 2018, primarily due to an increase in international air ticketing and ground transportation ticketing demands. Transportation ticketing revenue for the third quarter of 2019 increased by 9% from the previous quarter, primarily due to seasonality.

Packaged-tour revenue for the third quarter of 2019 was RMB1.6 billion (US$229 million), representing a 19% increase from the same period in 2018, primarily driven by a significant increase in traffic generated from offline stores and further penetration in lower-tier cities in China. Packaged-tour revenue for the third quarter of 2019 increased by 56% from the previous quarter, primarily due to seasonality.

Corporate travel revenue for the third quarter of 2019 was RMB335 million (US$47 million), representing a 26% increase from the same period in 2018, primarily driven by expansion in corporate customer base and an optimized product mix trend. Corporate travel revenue for the third quarter of 2019 increased by 9% from the previous quarter, primarily due to seasonality.

Gross margin was 79% for the third quarter of 2019, which remained consistent with that for the same period in 2018 and the previous quarter.

Product development expenses for the third quarter of 2019 increased by 12% to RMB2.8 billion (US$390 million) from the same period in 2018 and increased by 6% from the previous quarter, primarily due to an increase in expenses relating to product development personnel. Product development expenses for the third quarter of 2019 accounted for 27% of the net revenue for the same period. Excluding share-based compensation charges, non-GAAP product development expenses for the third quarter of 2019 accounted for 25% of the net revenue for the same period, which increased from 24% in the same period in 2018 and decreased from 28% in the previous quarter.

Sales and marketing expenses for the third quarter of 2019 decreased by 8% to RMB2.5 billion (US$347 million) from the same period in 2018, primarily due to a decrease in expenses relating to sales and marketing activities. Sales and marketing expenses increased by 18% from the previous quarter, primarily due to an increase in expenses relating to sales and marketing activities. Sales and marketing expenses for the third quarter of 2019 accounted for 24% of the net revenue for the same period. Excluding share-based compensation charges, non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses for the third quarter of 2019 accounted for 23% of the net revenue for the same period, which decreased from 29% in the same period in 2018 and 24% in the previous quarter.

General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2019 increased by 18% to RMB809 million (US$113 million) from the same period in 2018, primarily due to an increase in general and administrative personnel related expenses. General and administrative expenses remained consistent with the previous quarter. General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2019 accounted for 8% of the net revenue for the same period. Excluding share-based compensation charges, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses accounted for 6% of the net revenue for the same period, which remained consistent with those for the same period in 2018 and decreased from 8% in the previous quarter.

Income from operations for the third quarter of 2019 was RMB2.2 billion (US$314 million), compared to RMB1.5 billion in the same period in 2018 and RMB1.3 billion in the previous quarter. Income from operations increased by 52% year-over-year in the third quarter of 2019. Excluding share-based compensation charges, non-GAAP income from operations was RMB2.6 billion (US$369 million), compared to RMB1.9 billion in the same period in 2018 and RMB1.7 billion in the previous quarter. Non-GAAP income from operations increased by 40% year-over-year in the third quarter of 2019.

Operating margin was 21% for the third quarter of 2019, compared to 16% in the same period in 2018, and 15% in the previous quarter. Excluding share-based compensation charges, non-GAAP operating margin was 25%, compared to 20% in the same period in 2018 and in the previous quarter.

Income tax expense for the third quarter of 2019 was RMB365 million (US$51 million), compared to RMB257 million in the same period of 2018 and RMB336 million in the previous quarter. The change in our effective tax rate was primarily due to changes in the profitability of our subsidiaries that have different tax rates, including certain non-deductible expenses of the fair value changes in equity securities investments.

Net income attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders for the third quarter of 2019 was RMB793 million (US$112 million), compared to net loss attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders of RMB1.1 billion in the same period in 2018 and RMB403 million in the previous quarter. Excluding share-based compensation charges and fair value changes of equity securities investments, non-GAAP net income attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders was RMB2.3 billion (US$317 million), compared to RMB1.7 billion in the same period in 2018 and RMB1.3 billion in the previous quarter.

Diluted earnings per ADS were RMB1.35 (US$0.19) for the third quarter of 2019. Excluding share-based compensation charges and fair value changes of equity securities investments, non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS were RMB3.70 (US$0.52) for the third quarter of 2019.

As of September 30, 2019, the balance of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investment, held to maturity time deposit and financial products was RMB61.0 billion (US$8.5 billion).

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company expects the net revenue growth to continue at a year-over-year rate of approximately 8%-13%. This forecast reflects Trip.com Group's current and preliminary view, which is subject to change.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "future," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "is/are likely to," "confident" or other similar statements. Among other things, quotations from management and the Business Outlook section in this press release, as well as Trip.com Group's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, severe or prolonged downturn in the global or Chinese economy, general declines or disruptions in the travel industry, volatility in the trading price of Trip.com Group's ADSs, Trip.com Group's reliance on its relationships and contractual arrangements with travel suppliers and strategic alliances, failure to compete against new and existing competitors, failure to successfully manage current growth and potential future growth, risks associated with any strategic investments or acquisitions, seasonality in the travel industry in the relevant jurisdictions where Trip.com Group operates, failure to successfully develop Trip.com Group's existing or future business lines, damage to or failure of Trip.com Group's infrastructure and technology, loss of services of Trip.com Group's key executives, adverse changes in economic and political policies of the PRC government, inflation in China, risks and uncertainties associated with PRC laws and regulations with respect to the ownership structure of Trip.com Group's affiliated Chinese entities and the contractual arrangements among Trip.com Group, its affiliated Chinese entities and their shareholders, and other risks outlined in Trip.com Group's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the issuance, and Trip.com Group does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Trip.com Group's unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), Trip.com Group uses Non-GAAP financial information related to product development expenses, sales and marketing expenses, general and administrative expenses, income from operations, operating margin, net income attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders, and diluted earnings per ordinary share and per ADS, each of which (except for net commission earned) is adjusted from the most comparable GAAP result to exclude the share-based compensation charges recorded under ASC 718, "Compensation-Stock Compensation" and its share-based compensation charges are not tax deductible, and fair value changes of equity securities investments, net of tax, recorded under ASU 2016-1. Trip.com Group's management believes the Non-GAAP financial measures facilitate better understanding of operating results from quarter to quarter and provide management with a better capability to plan and forecast future periods.

Non-GAAP information is not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from Non-GAAP methods of accounting and reporting used by other companies. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered a substitute for GAAP results. A limitation of using Non-GAAP financial measures is that Non-GAAP measures exclude share-based compensation charges and fair value changes of equity securities investments that have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in Trip.com Group's business for the foreseeable future.

Reconciliations of Trip.com Group's Non-GAAP financial data to the most comparable GAAP data included in the consolidated statement of operations are included at the end of this press release.

About Trip.com Group Limited

Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM) is a leading one-stop travel service provider consisting of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group enables local partners and travelers around the world to make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services, through aggregation of comprehensive travel-related information and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of mobile apps, Internet websites, and 24/7 customer service centers. Founded in 1999 and listed on Nasdaq in 2003, Trip.com Group has become one of the largest travel companies in the world in terms of gross merchandise value.

Trip.com Group Limited

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In millions, except share and per share data)











December 31, 2018

September  30, 2019

September  30, 2019

RMB (million)

RMB (million)

USD (million)








(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

21,530

18,330

2,565

Restricted cash

4,244

3,905

546

Short-term investments

36,753

26,069

3,647

Accounts receivable, net 

5,668

9,295

1,300

Prepayments and other current assets 

11,199

17,979

2,515









Total current assets

79,394

75,578

10,573









Long-term deposits and prepayments     

768

594

83

Land use rights

94

92

13

Property, equipment and software

5,872

5,978

836

Investments

26,874

47,647

6,666

Goodwill

58,026

57,915

8,103

Intangible assets

13,723

13,281

1,858

Other long-term receivable

229

26

4

Right-of-use asset*

-

993

139

Deferred tax assets

850

979

137









Total assets

185,830

203,083

28,412









LIABILITIES







Current liabilities:







Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt

36,011

36,751

5,142

Accounts payable

11,714

13,386

1,873

Salary and welfare payable

3,694

4,387

614

Taxes payable

1,019

1,367

191

Advances from customers

9,472

9,944

1,391

Accrued liability for customer reward program

528

471

66

Other payables and accruals*

6,346

7,812

1,093









Total current liabilities

68,784

74,118

10,370









Deferred tax liabilities 

3,838

3,624

507

Long-term debt

24,146

20,600

2,882

Other long-term liabilities

329

257

36

Long-term lease liability*

-

653

91









Total liabilities

97,097

99,252

13,886









MEZZANINE EQUITY







Redeemable non-controlling interests 

-

1,122

157









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
















Total Trip.com Group Limited shareholders' equity

86,715

100,662

14,083









Non-controlling interests

2,018

2,047

286









Total shareholders' equity

88,733

102,709

14,369









Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' equity

185,830

203,083

28,412









* The Company adopted ASU No. 2016-02 and ASU No.2018-11, "Leases," beginning January 1, 2019 and elected to utilize the additional
transition method which allowed the Company to initially apply the new lease standard at the adoption date and recognize a cumulative effect
adjustment to the opening balance of retained earnings of 2019, with no adjustments to prior periods and no cumulative effect to the opening
balance of retained earnings.The adoption of the new guidance did not have a material effect on our results of operations, financial condition or
liquidity.

Trip.com Group Limited

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(In millions, except share and per share data)














Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

September  30, 2018

June  30, 2019

September  30, 2019

September  30, 2019

RMB (million)

RMB (million)

RMB (million)

USD (million)










(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Revenue:










Accommodation reservation 

3,627

3,410

4,117

576

Transportation ticketing 

3,621

3,407

3,721

521

Packaged-tour 

1,378

1,051

1,638

229

Corporate travel

267

309

335

47

Others

503

524

688

96












Total revenue

9,396

8,701

10,499

1,469












Less: Sales tax and surcharges

(41)

(10)

(23)

(3)












Net revenue

9,355

8,691

10,476

1,466












Cost of revenue

(1,991)

(1,798)

(2,157)

(302)












Gross profit

7,364

6,893

8,319

1,164












Operating expenses:










Product development ***

(2,491)

(2,642)

(2,790)

(390)

Sales and marketing ***

(2,705)

(2,108)

(2,478)

(347)

General and administrative ***

(688)

(810)

(809)

(113)












Total operating expenses

(5,884)

(5,560)

(6,077)

(850)












Income from operations

1,480

1,333

2,242

314












Interest income 

521

562

509

71

Interest expense

(393)

(426)

(423)

(59)

Other loss **

(2,625)

(1,412)

(1,349)

(189)












(Loss)/income before income tax expense,
equity in income of affiliates and non-controlling
interests

(1,017)

57

979

137












Income tax expense  **

(257)

(336)

(365)

(51)

Equity in income/(loss) of affiliates

169

(123)

206

29












Net (loss)/income

(1,105)

(402)

820

115












Net (income)/loss attributable to non-controlling
interests

(34)

7

(18)

(2)

Accretion to redemption value of redeemable non-
controlling interests

-

(8)

(9)

(1)












Net (loss)/ income attributable to Trip.com Group
Limited

(1,139)

(403)

793

112












Comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to
Trip.com Group Limited **

(1,561)

(308)

477

67












(Losses)/earnings per ordinary share










- Basic

(16.62)

(5.81)

11.19

1.57

- Diluted

(16.62)

(5.81)

10.83

1.52












(Losses)/earnings per ADS 










- Basic

(2.08)

(0.73)

1.40

0.20

- Diluted

(2.08)

(0.73)

1.35

0.19












Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding










- Basic

68,518,501

69,484,264

70,979,652

70,979,652

- Diluted

68,518,501

69,484,264

75,203,352

75,203,352

- Diluted-non GAAP

80,394,301

77,807,991

79,585,733

79,585,733












*** Share-based compensation included in Operating expenses above is as follows:






  Product development 

217

215

213

30

  Sales and marketing 

36

34

34

5

  General and administrative 

148

144

146

20












** Fair value changes of equity securities investments included in Net (loss)/income is as follow:





Fair value loss of equity securities investments,
net of tax

2,470

1,339

1,076

150

Trip.com Group Limited

Reconciliation of  GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

(In millions, except % and per share data)





















Quarter Ended September 30, 2019

GAAP  Result

 

% of Net
Revenue

Non-GAAP
Adjustment

% of Net
Revenue

Non-GAAP
Result

% of Net
Revenue










Share-based compensation included in Operating expense is as follows:







Product development 

(2,790)

-27%

213

2%

(2,577)

-25%

Sales and marketing 

(2,478)

-24%

34

0%

(2,444)

-23%

General and administrative 

(809)

-8%

146

1%

(663)

-6%

Total operating expenses

(6,077)

-58%

393

4%

(5,684)

-54%










Income from operations

2,242

21%

393

4%

2,635

25%










Fair value changes of equity securities investments, net of tax

(1,076)

-10%

1,076

10%

-

0%










Net income attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders

793

8%

1,469

14%

2,262

22%










Diluted earnings per ordinary share (RMB)

10.83

18.73

29.56











Diluted earnings per ADS (RMB)

1.35

2.35

3.70











Diluted earnings per ADS (USD)

0.19

0.33

0.52






















Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

GAAP Result

 

% of Net
Revenue

Non-GAAP
Adjustment

% of Net
Revenue

Non-GAAP
Result

% of Net
Revenue










Share-based compensation included in Operating expense is as follows:







Product development 

(2,642)

-30%

215

2%

(2,427)

-28%

Sales and marketing 

(2,108)

-24%

34

0%

(2,074)

-24%

General and administrative 

(810)

-9%

144

2%

(666)

-8%

Total operating expenses

(5,560)

-64%

393

5%

(5,167)

-59%










Income from operations

1,333

15%

393

5%

1,726

20%










Fair value changes of equity securities investments, net of tax

(1,339)

-15%

1,339

15%

-

0%










Net (loss)/income attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders

(403)

-5%

1,732

20%

1,329

15%










Diluted (losses)/earnings per ordinary share (RMB)

(5.81)

23.81

18.00











Diluted (losses)/earnings per ADS (RMB)

(0.73)

2.98

2.25











Diluted (losses)/earnings per ADS (USD)

(0.11)

0.43

0.33






















Quarter Ended September 30, 2018

GAAP Result

 

% of Net
Revenue

Non-GAAP
Adjustment

% of Net
Revenue

Non-GAAP
Result

% of Net
Revenue










Share-based compensation included in Operating expense is as follows:







Product development 

(2,491)

-27%

217

2%

(2,274)

-24%

Sales and marketing 

(2,705)

-29%

36

0%

(2,669)

-29%

General and administrative 

(688)

-7%

148

2%

(540)

-6%

Total operating expenses

(5,884)

-63%

401

4%

(5,483)

-59%










Income from operations

1,480

16%

401

4%

1,881

20%










Fair value changes of equity securities investments, net of tax

(2,470)

-26%

2,470

26%

-

0%










Net (loss)/income attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders

(1,139)

-12%

2,871

31%

1,732

19%










Diluted (losses)/earnings per ordinary share (RMB)

(16.62)

39.68

23.06











Diluted (losses)/earnings per ADS (RMB)

(2.08)

4.96

2.88











Diluted (losses)/earnings per ADS (USD)

(0.30)

0.72

0.42





















Notes for all the condensed consolidated financial schedules presented:










Note 1: The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into U.S. dollars (USD) is based on the certified exchange rate of USD1.00=RMB7.1477 on September 30, 2019 published by
the Federal Reserve Board.

