Trip.com Group Limited Reports Unaudited Third Quarter of 2024 Financial Results

SINGAPORE, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM; HKEX: 9961) ("Trip.com Group" or the "Company"), a leading one-stop travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2024.

Key Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2024

International businesses experienced robust growth across all segments in the third quarter of 2024

- Outbound hotel and air reservations rebounded to approximately 120% of the pre-COVID level for the same period in 2019.

- Air ticket and hotel reservations on the Company's international OTA brand increased by over 60% year-over-year.

The Company delivered solid results in the third quarter of 2024

- Net revenue for the third quarter grew by 16% year-over-year.

- Net income for the third quarter was RMB6.8 billion (US$970 million), compared to RMB4.6 billion for the same period in 2023.

- Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was RMB5.7 billion (US$808 million), improving from RMB4.6 billion for the same period last year.

"During the third quarter of 2024, both domestic and international travel exhibited robust growth," said James Liang, Executive Chairman. "With increasing consumer confidence and heightened travel sentiment, we are optimistic about the continued growth of the travel industry. Additionally, we are confident that the AI-driven technological revolution will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the global travel industry."

"We are delighted to witness the resilience of the travel market. Through our hard work, we are proud to create new job opportunities for young people and bring new business volume to our partners in the travel industry," said Jane Sun, Chief Executive Officer. "Travel is a catalyst for economic growth, a bridge to understanding, and a pathway to a peaceful world. We will continue to offer excellent service, drive business for our partners, and introduce China to the world through travel."

Third Quarter of 2024 Financial Results and Business Updates

For the third quarter of 2024, Trip.com Group reported net revenue of RMB15.9 billion (US$2.3 billion), representing a 16% increase from the same period in 2023, primarily driven by stronger travel demand. Net revenue for the third quarter of 2024 increased by 24% from the previous quarter, primarily due to seasonality.

Accommodation reservation revenue for the third quarter of 2024 was RMB6.8 billion (US$969 million), representing a 22% increase from the same period in 2023, primarily driven by an increase in accommodation reservations. Accommodation reservation revenue for the third quarter of 2024 increased by 32% from the previous quarter, primarily due to seasonality.

Transportation ticketing revenue for the third quarter of 2024 was RMB5.7 billion (US$805 million), representing a 5% increase from the same period in 2023 primarily driven by an increase in transportation reservations. Transportation ticketing revenue for the third quarter of 2024 increased by 16% from the previous quarter, primarily due to seasonality.

Packaged-tour revenue for the third quarter of 2024 was RMB1.6 billion (US$222 million), representing a 17% increase from the same period in 2023, primarily driven by an increase in packaged-tour reservations. Packaged-tour revenue for the third quarter of 2024 increased by 52% from the previous quarter, primarily due to seasonality.

Corporate travel revenue for the third quarter of 2024 was RMB656 million (US$93 million), representing an 11% increase from the same period in 2023, primarily driven by an increase in corporate travel reservations. Corporate travel revenue for the third quarter of 2024 increased by 4% from the previous quarter.

Cost of revenue for the third quarter of 2024 increased by 13% to RMB2.8 billion (US$399 million) from the same period in 2023 and increased by 21% from the previous quarter, which was generally in line with the increase in net revenue from the respective periods. Cost of revenue as a percentage of net revenue was 18% for the third quarter of 2024.

Product development expenses for the third quarter of 2024 increased by 2% to RMB3.6 billion (US$519 million) from the same period in 2023 and increased by 22% from the previous quarter, primarily due to an increase in product development personnel related expenses. Product development expenses as a percentage of net revenue was 23% for the third quarter of 2024.

Sales and marketing expenses for the third quarter of 2024 increased by 23% to RMB3.4 billion (US$482 million) from the same period in 2023 and increased by 19% from the previous quarter, primarily due to the increase in expenses relating to sales and marketing promotion activities. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenue was 21% for the third quarter of 2024.

General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2024 increased by 2% to RMB1.0 billion (US$149 million) from the same period in 2023 and decreased by 3% from the previous quarter. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of net revenue was 7% for the third quarter of 2024.

Income tax expense for the third quarter of 2024 was RMB721 million (US$103 million), compared to RMB448 million for the same period in 2023 and RMB693 million for the previous quarter. The change in Trip.com Group's effective tax rate was primarily due to the combined impacts of changes in respective profitability of its subsidiaries with different tax rates, changes in deferred tax liabilities relating to withholding tax, certain non-taxable income or loss resulting from the fair value changes in equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes recorded in other income/(expense), and changes in valuation allowance provided for deferred tax assets.

Net income for the third quarter of 2024 was RMB6.8 billion (US$970 million), compared to RMB4.6 billion for the same period in 2023 and RMB3.9 billion for the previous quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2024 was RMB5.7 billion (US$808 million), compared to RMB4.6 billion for the same period in 2023 and RMB4.4 billion for the previous quarter.

Net income attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders for the third quarter of 2024 was RMB6.8 billion (US$962 million), compared to RMB4.6 billion for the same period in 2023 and RMB3.8 billion for the previous quarter. Excluding share-based compensation charges, fair value changes of equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes recorded in other income/(expense), and their tax effects, non-GAAP net income attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders for the third quarter of 2024 was RMB6.0 billion (US$847 million), compared to RMB4.9 billion for the same period in 2023 and RMB5.0 billion for the previous quarter.

Diluted earnings per ordinary share and per ADS was RMB9.93 (US$1.42) for the third quarter of 2024. Excluding share-based compensation charges, fair value changes of equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes recorded in other income/(expense), and their tax effects, non-GAAP diluted earnings per ordinary share and per ADS was RMB8.75 (US$1.25) for the third quarter of 2024. Each ADS currently represents one ordinary share of the Company.

As of September 30, 2024, the balance of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investment, and held to maturity time deposit and financial products was RMB86.9 billion (US$12.4 billion).

About Trip.com Group Limited

Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM; HKEX: 9961) is a leading global one-stop travel platform, integrating a comprehensive suite of travel products and services and differentiated travel content. It is the go-to destination for travelers in China, and increasingly for travelers around the world, to explore travel, get inspired, make informed and cost-effective travel bookings, enjoy hassle-free on-the-go support, and share travel experience. Founded in 1999 and listed on Nasdaq in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, the Company currently operates under a portfolio of brands, including Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner, with the mission "to pursue the perfect trip for a better world."

Trip.com Group Limited











Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets











(In millions, except share and per share data)





























December 31, 2023

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2024 RMB (million) RMB (million) USD (million)

























ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

43,983

41,982

5,982 Short-term investments

17,748

34,316

4,890 Accounts receivable, net

11,410

13,839

1,972 Prepayments and other current assets

15,591

24,461

3,486













Total current assets

88,732

114,598

16,330













Property, equipment and software

5,142

5,060

721 Intangible assets and land use rights

12,644

12,898

1,838 Right-of-use asset

641

732

104 Investments (Includes held to maturity time deposit and financial products of RMB15,530 million and RMB10,561 million as of December 31,2023 and September 30, 2024, respectively)

49,342

46,745

6,661 Goodwill

59,372

60,926

8,682 Other long-term assets

688

545

78 Deferred tax asset

2,576

2,796

398













Total assets

219,137

244,300

34,812













LIABILITIES











Current liabilities:











Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt

25,857

26,607

3,792 Accounts payable

16,459

17,596

2,507 Advances from customers

13,380

17,217

2,453 Other current liabilities

16,715

19,017

2,711 Total current liabilities

72,411

80,437

11,463













Deferred tax liability

3,825

3,797

541 Long-term debt

19,099

19,126

2,725 Long-term lease liability

477

543

77 Other long-term liabilities

319

270

39













Total liabilities

96,131

104,173

14,845













MEZZANINE EQUITY

-

733

104













SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Total Trip.com Group Limited shareholders' equity

122,184

138,410

19,723













Non-controlling interests

822

984

140













Total shareholders' equity

123,006

139,394

19,863













Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' equity

219,137

244,300

34,812

Trip.com Group Limited















Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income











(In millions, except share and per share data)

































Quarter ended

Quarter ended

Quarter ended

Quarter ended September 30, 2023

June 30, 2024

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2024 RMB (million)

RMB (million)

RMB (million)

USD (million)



























Revenue:















Accommodation reservation

5,589

5,136

6,802

969 Transportation ticketing

5,367

4,871

5,650

805 Packaged-tour

1,328

1,025

1,558

222 Corporate travel

591

633

656

93 Others

876

1,123

1,234

176

















Total revenue

13,751

12,788

15,900

2,265

















Less: Sales tax and surcharges

(11)

(16)

(27)

(4)

















Net revenue

13,740

12,772

15,873

2,261

















Cost of revenue

(2,467)

(2,312)

(2,800)

(399)

















Gross profit

11,273

10,460

13,073

1,862

















Operating expenses:















Product development *

(3,577)

(2,993)

(3,640)

(519) Sales and marketing *

(2,759)

(2,835)

(3,382)

(482) General and administrative *

(1,028)

(1,077)

(1,045)

(149)

















Total operating expenses

(7,364)

(6,905)

(8,067)

(1,150)

















Income from operations

3,909

3,555

5,006

712

















Interest income

543

634

598

85 Interest expense

(529)

(514)

(399)

(57) Other income/(expense)

545

(183)

1,781

254

















Income before income tax expense and equity in income of affiliates

4,468

3,492

6,986

994

















Income tax expense

(448)

(693)

(721)

(103) Equity in gain of affiliates

618

1,089

558

79

















Net income

4,638

3,888

6,823

970

















Net income attributable to non- controlling interests and mezzanine classified non-controlling interests

(23)

(55)

(58)

(8)

















Net income attributable to Trip.com Group Limited

4,615

3,833

6,765

962

















Earnings per ordinary share















- Basic

7.05

5.84

10.37

1.48 - Diluted

6.84

5.57

9.93

1.42

















Earnings per ADS















- Basic

7.05

5.84

10.37

1.48 - Diluted

6.84

5.57

9.93

1.42

















Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding















- Basic

654,146,029

655,857,569

652,719,801

652,719,801 - Diluted

674,134,652

687,977,626

681,411,847

681,411,847

















* Share-based compensation included in Operating expenses above is as follows:







Product development

242

322

221

31 Sales and marketing

44

55

38

5 General and administrative

223

297

200

29

Trip.com Group Limited















Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results















(In millions, except %, share and per share data)





































Quarter ended

Quarter ended

Quarter ended

Quarter ended September 30, 2023

June 30, 2024

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2024 RMB (million)

RMB (million)

RMB (million)

USD (million)



























Net income

4,638

3,888

6,823

970 Less: Interest income

(543)

(634)

(598)

(85) Add: Interest expense

529

514

399

57 Add: Other (income)/expense

(545)

183

(1,781)

(254) Add: Income tax expense

448

693

721

103 Add: Equity in income of affiliates

(618)

(1,089)

(558)

(79) Income from operations

3,909

3,555

5,006

712 Add: Share-based compensation

509

674

459

65 Add: Depreciation and amortization

204

207

215

31 Adjusted EBITDA

4,622

4,436

5,680

808 Adjusted EBITDA margin

34 %

35 %

36 %

36 %

















Net income attributable to Trip.com Group Limited

4,615

3,833

6,765

962 Add: Share-based compensation

509

674

459

65 Add: (Gain)/loss from fair value changes of equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes

(185)

435

(1,276)

(182) Add: Tax effects on fair value changes of equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes

(42)

43

15

2 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Trip.com Group Limited

4,897

4,985

5,963

847 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding-

Diluted-non GAAP

674,134,652

687,977,626

681,411,847

681,411,847 Non-GAAP Diluted income per share

7.26

7.25

8.75

1.25 Non-GAAP Diluted income per ADS

7.26

7.25

8.75

1.25

















Notes for all the condensed consolidated financial schedules presented:

































Note 1: The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into U.S. dollars (USD) is based on the certified exchange rate of USD1.00=RMB7.0176 on September 30, 2024 published by the Federal Reserve Board.

SOURCE Trip.com Group Limited