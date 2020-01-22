Trip.com Group Ltd. to Report Fourth Quarter of 2019 Financial Results on February 26, 2020 U.S. Time

SHANGHAI, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: TCOM), a leading one-stop travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management, will announce its fourth quarter of 2019 results on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, U.S. Time, after the market closes.

Trip.com Group's management team will host a conference call at 7:00PM U.S. Eastern Time on February 26, 2020 (or 8:00AM on February 27, 2020 in the Shanghai/Hong Kong Time) following the announcement.

The conference call will be available on Webcast live and replay at: http://investors.trip.com. The call will be archived for twelve months at this website.

Listeners may access the call by dialling the following numbers:

US: 1-855-881-1339 or 1-914-202-3258 Hong Kong: 800-966-806 Mainland China: 4001-200-659 International: +61-7-3145-4010 Passcode: 10003793

For pre-registration, please click

https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10003793-invite.html

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call until March 5, 2020.

The dial-in details for the replay:

International dial-in number: +61-7-3107-6325 Passcode: 10003793

About Trip.com Group Ltd.

Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM) is a leading one-stop travel service provider consisting of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group enables local partners and travelers around the world to make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services, through aggregation of comprehensive travel-related information and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of mobile apps, Internet websites, and 24/7 customer service centers. Founded in 1999 and listed on Nasdaq in 2003, Trip.com Group has become one of the largest travel companies in the world in terms of gross merchandise value.

For further information, please contact:



Investor Relations

Trip.com Group Ltd.

Tel: (+86) 21 3406 4880 X 12229

Email: iremail@trip.com

SOURCE Trip.com Group Limited