Trip.com Group Partners with Prioticket to Unlock More Travel Experiences in Europe, the Middle East and the US

SHANGHAI, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com Group, a leading global online travel agency, has announced a strategic partnership with Prioticket, a premier connectivity platform for the management, sale, and distribution of tours, activities, and experiences. This collaboration represents a milestone in Trip.com Group's efforts to enhance its offerings and provide seamless connectivity for travellers worldwide.

Prioticket is the leading connectivity platform specialising in the management, sale, and distribution of tours, activities, and experiences. It offers a comprehensive suite of tools that facilitate the integration of third-party systems, centralised management of global distribution, and feature-rich point-of-sale solutions.

Expanding Connectivity and Enhancing Experiences

Through an innovative API integration, Trip.com Group will connect with suppliers, aggregators, and platform partners associated with Prioticket. This partnership will also enable Trip.com Group to access over 50 additional reservation systems, broadening its international network and integration, especially for attractions in Europe, the Middle East and the US.

Under this new partnership, Trip.com users can look forward to experiencing Rockefeller Center in New York, Tivoli Gardens and Ikono Experiences in Europe. Unique tours await too – such as hop-on hop-off bus tours from City Sightseeing Worldwide, Harry Potter Studio Tours from Evan Evans Tours, and top attractions in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, such as Museum of the Future, At the Top Burj Khalifa and Louvre Abu Dhabi via priohub.

This comes amidst growing interest in tours and activities in these markets, with an estimated year-on-year booking growth of an estimated 40% in the first quarter of 2024 for markets such as UAE and Europe.

Empowering Growth and Optimisation

With this integration, key attractions, tours, and activities providers will also benefit from the ability to update prices and inventory via API automatically, ensuring accurate and up-to-date information for travellers.

"This partnership with Prioticket aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing comprehensive travel solutions and exceptional experiences for our customers," said Chase Liu, General Manager of Attractions & Tours of Trip.com Group. "By integrating with Prioticket's robust platform, we are expanding our reach and enhancing the efficiency of our operations, which ultimately benefits our partners and travellers alike."

Prioticket's CEO, Gert-Jan Ruiter, also expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating: "This partnership with Trip.com Group represents a significant advancement in our mission to be the leading connectivity platform in the travel industry."

"By integrating our robust platform with Trip.com Group's extensive network, we are ready to deliver our partners unparalleled access and convenience to a wider audience. This collaboration perfectly fits our goal, and being the first to achieve such an integration showcases our commitment to innovation and excellence. We are excited about the opportunities this collaboration brings and look forward to a successful partnership," he said.

As Trip.com Group continues to expand its services, this partnership represents a significant step forward. This series of partnerships in the activities and tours sector further solidifies its position as a leading travel provider on the world stage.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group is a leading global travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group helps travellers around the world make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services and enables partners to connect their offerings with users through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related content and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centres. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel groups in the world, with the mission "to pursue the perfect trip for a better world". Find out more about Trip.com Group here: group.trip.com.

