Trip.com Group Reports Unaudited Third Quarter of 2020 Financial Results

SHANGHAI, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM) ("Trip.com Group" or the "Company"), a leading provider of online travel and related services, including accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged-tour and in-destination services, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Key Highlights

The Company's China domestic business continues to show strong recovery momentum.

- China domestic air ticketing business achieved positive year-over-year growth for the third quarter of 2020.

- China domestic hotel reservations achieved positive growth, with mid-to-high end domestic hotel reservations reaching double digit year-over-year growth exiting the third quarter of 2020.

The Company's results for the third quarter of 2020 showed significant sequential improvement from the previous quarter.

- Net revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB5.5 billion (US$805 million), representing a 48% decrease from the same period in 2019 and a 73% increase from the previous quarter.

- Operating income for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB790 million (US$117 million). Excluding share-based compensation charges, non-GAAP income from operations was RMB1.3 billion (US$196 million), representing 24% of net revenue, comparable with the same period in 2019 and significantly improved from -6% in the previous quarter.

"In the third quarter of 2020, the global travel industry continued to be under significant pressure from the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in China, we have already seen most of our major business segments return to pre-COVID level of activities in recent months. The speedy recovery in our China market demonstrated once again the strong resilience of the travel industry," said James Liang, Executive Chairman. "Recent progress in the development of effective vaccines has been promising. We look forward to seeing more of our global markets resuming travel activities, following the successful footsteps we have witnessed in China."

"Although challenges related to COVID-19 continue to impact our global business in the third quarter, we were able to quickly adapt our operations and showed strong profitability amid great uncertainties" said Jane Sun, Chief Executive Officer. "We are glad to see that the positive growth trajectory in China exiting the third quarter has extended through the October Golden Week and sustained into the fourth quarter. We will continue to stay lean while investing in the necessary resources to make sure we capture even larger market share as the market rebounds."

Third quarter of 2020 Financial Results and Business Updates

The Company's results for the third quarter of 2020 were negatively impacted by the pandemic. However, benefiting from the containment of COVID-19 in China, the Company's domestic business has shown a strong recovery, which has contributed to substantially all of its total revenue.

For the third quarter of 2020, Trip.com Group reported net revenue of RMB5.5 billion (US$805 million), representing a 48% decrease from the same period in 2019. Net revenue for the third quarter of 2020 increased by 73% from the previous quarter.

Accommodation reservation revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB2.5 billion (US$365 million), representing a 40% decrease from the same period in 2019, and a 98% increase from the previous quarter, primarily due to the recovery of China domestic market.

Transportation ticketing revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB1.9 billion (US$280 million), representing a 49% decrease from the same period in 2019, and a 66% increase from the previous quarter, primarily due to the recovery of China domestic market.

Packaged-tour revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB326 million (US$48 million), representing an 80% decrease from the same period in 2019, and a 151% increase from the previous quarter, primarily due to the easement of cross-region travel restrictions in China since mid-July.

Corporate travel revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB282 million (US$42 million), representing a 16% decrease from the same period in 2019, and a 74% increase from the previous quarter, primarily due to the recovery of China domestic market.

Gross margin was 81% for the third quarter of 2020, which increased from 79% for the same period in 2019 and 72% for the previous quarter.

Product development expenses for the third quarter of 2020 decreased by 28% to RMB2.0 billion (US$296 million) from the same period in 2019 and increased by 11% from the previous quarter, primarily due to the fluctuations in expenses related to product development personnel. Product development expenses for the third quarter of 2020 accounted for 37% of the net revenue for the same period. Excluding share-based compensation charges, non-GAAP product development expenses for the third quarter of 2020 accounted for 32% of the net revenue for the same period, which increased from 25% in the same period in 2019 and decreased from 49% in the previous quarter.

Sales and marketing expenses for the third quarter of 2020 decreased by 54% to RMB1.1 billion (US$166 million) from the same period in 2019, primarily due to a decrease in expenses relating to sales and marketing promotion activities. Sales and marketing expenses for the third quarter of 2020 increased by 71% from the previous quarter, primarily due to an increase in expenses relating to sales and marketing promotion activities because of the recovery of the Company's China domestic business. Sales and marketing expenses for the third quarter of 2020 accounted for 21% of the net revenue for the same period. Excluding share-based compensation charges, non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses for the third quarter of 2020 accounted for 20% of the net revenue for the same period, which decreased from 23% in the same period in 2019 and remained consistent with the previous quarter.

General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2020 decreased by 38% to RMB505 million (US$74 million) from the same period in 2019, primarily due to a reversal of bad debt provision for the Company's travel suppliers reflecting the change in credit risk with travel industry recovery, offset partially by personnel restructuring cost of certain overseas subsidiaries, and decreased by 2% from the previous quarter. General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2020 accounted for 9% of the net revenue for the same period. Excluding share-based compensation charges, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses accounted for 5% of the net revenue for the same period, which decreased from 6% in same period in 2019 and 10% in the previous quarter.

Income from operations for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB790 million (US$117 million), compared to income of RMB2.2 billion in the same period in 2019 and loss of RMB688 million in the previous quarter. Excluding share-based compensation charges, non-GAAP income from operations was RMB1.3 billion (US$196 million), compared to income of RMB2.6 billion in the same period in 2019 and loss of RMB200 million in the previous quarter.

Operating margin was 14% for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 21% in the same period in 2019, and -22% in the previous quarter. Excluding share-based compensation charges, non-GAAP operating margin was 24%, compared to 25% in the same period in 2019 and -6% in the previous quarter.

Income tax expense for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB245 million (US$36 million), compared to expense of RMB365 million in the same period of 2019 and RMB201 million in the previous quarter. The change in our effective tax rate was primarily due to the non-taxable income of the fair value changes in equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes.

Net income attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB1.6 billion (US$234 million), compared to net income attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders of RMB793 million in the same period in 2019 and net loss attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders of RMB476 million in the previous quarter. Excluding share-based compensation charges and fair value changes of equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes, non-GAAP net income attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders was RMB1.4 billion (US$208 million), compared to non-GAAP net income attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders of RMB2.3 billion in the same period in 2019 and non-GAAP net loss attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders of RMB1.2 billion in the previous quarter.

Diluted earnings per ADS were RMB2.61 (US$0.38) for the third quarter of 2020. Excluding share-based compensation charges and fair value changes of equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes, non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS were RMB2.32 (US$0.34) for the third quarter of 2020.

As of September 30, 2020, the balance of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investment, held to maturity time deposit and financial products was RMB66.1 billion (US$9.7 billion).

Business Outlook

As a result of the continued negative impact due to COVID-19 in the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company expects net revenue to decrease by approximately 37% to 42% year-over-year for the fourth quarter of 2020. This forecast reflects the current and preliminary view based on best information available at the time, which is subject to change.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "future," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "is/are likely to," "confident" or other similar statements. Among other things, quotations from management and the Business Outlook section in this press release, as well as Trip.com Group's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the potential impact of the COVID-19 to Trip.com Group's business operations, severe or prolonged downturn in the global or Chinese economy, general declines or disruptions in the travel industry, volatility in the trading price of Trip.com Group's ADSs, Trip.com Group's reliance on its relationships and contractual arrangements with travel suppliers and strategic alliances, failure to compete against new and existing competitors, failure to successfully manage current growth and potential future growth, risks associated with any strategic investments or acquisitions, seasonality in the travel industry in the relevant jurisdictions where Trip.com Group operates, failure to successfully develop Trip.com Group's existing or future business lines, damage to or failure of Trip.com Group's infrastructure and technology, loss of services of Trip.com Group's key executives, adverse changes in economic and political policies of the PRC government, inflation in China, risks and uncertainties associated with PRC laws and regulations with respect to the ownership structure of Trip.com Group's affiliated Chinese entities and the contractual arrangements among Trip.com Group, its affiliated Chinese entities and their shareholders, and other risks outlined in Trip.com Group's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the issuance, and Trip.com Group does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Trip.com Group's unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), Trip.com Group uses Non-GAAP financial information related to product development expenses, sales and marketing expenses, general and administrative expenses, income from operations, operating margin, net income attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders, and diluted earnings per ordinary share and per ADS, each of which (except for net commission earned) is adjusted from the most comparable GAAP result to exclude the share-based compensation charges recorded under ASC 718, "Compensation-Stock Compensation" and its share-based compensation charges are not tax deductible, and fair value changes of equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes, net of tax, recorded under ASU 2016-1. Trip.com Group's management believes the Non-GAAP financial measures facilitate better understanding of operating results from quarter to quarter and provide management with a better capability to plan and forecast future periods.

Non-GAAP information is not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from Non-GAAP methods of accounting and reporting used by other companies. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered a substitute for GAAP results. A limitation of using Non-GAAP financial measures is that Non-GAAP measures exclude share-based compensation charges and fair value changes of equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes that have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in Trip.com Group's business for the foreseeable future.

Reconciliations of Trip.com Group's Non-GAAP financial data to the most comparable GAAP data included in the consolidated statement of operations are included at the end of this press release.

About Trip.com Group Limited

Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM) is a leading one-stop travel service provider consisting of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group enables local partners and travelers around the world to make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services, through aggregation of comprehensive travel-related information and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of mobile apps, Internet websites, and 24/7 customer service centers. Founded in 1999 and listed on Nasdaq in 2003, Trip.com Group has become one of the largest travel companies in the world in terms of gross merchandise value.

Trip.com Group Limited















Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets















(In millions, except share and per share data)









































December 31, 2019



September 30, 2020



September 30, 2020

RMB (million) RMB (million) USD (million)





















(unaudited)



(unaudited)



(unaudited)



ASSETS

















Current assets:

















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

21,747



25,205



3,712

Short-term investments

23,058



22,224



3,273

Accounts receivable, net

7,661



5,784



852

Prepayments and other current assets

15,489



12,569



1,851





















Total current assets

67,955



65,782



9,688





















Property, equipment and software

6,135



5,945



876

Intangible assets and land use rights

13,264



13,519



1,991

Right-of-use asset

1,207



723



107

Investments (Includes held to maturity time deposit and

financial products of RMB15,056 million and RMB18,634

million as of December 31,2019 and September 30,

2020, respectively)

51,278



51,003



7,512

Goodwill

58,308



59,406



8,750

Other long-term assets

1,046



387



57

Deferred tax asset

976



1,434



211





















Total assets

200,169



198,199



29,192





















LIABILITIES

















Current liabilities:

















Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt

30,516



34,328



5,056

Accounts payable

12,294



7,109



1,047

Advances from customers

11,675



7,996



1,178

Other current liabilities

14,697



11,927



1,756

Total current liabilities

69,182



61,360



9,037





















Deferred tax liability

3,592



3,616



533

Long-term debt

19,537



32,259



4,751

Long-term lease liability

749



482



71

Other long-term liabilities

264



201



30





















Total liabilities

93,324



97,918



14,422





















MEZZANINE EQUITY

















Redeemable non-controlling interests

1,142



-



-





















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





































Total Trip.com Group Limited shareholders' equity

103,442



98,715



14,539





















Non-controlling interests

2,261



1,566



231





















Total shareholders' equity

105,703



100,281



14,770





















Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders'

equity

200,169



198,199



29,192

Trip.com Group Limited















Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income













(In millions, except share and per share data)









































Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

September 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2020

RMB (million) RMB (million) RMB (million) USD (million)

























(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)



Revenue:

















Accommodation reservation

4,117

1,254

2,479

365

Transportation ticketing

3,721

1,150

1,904

280

Packaged-tour

1,638

130

326

48

Corporate travel

335

162

282

42

Others

688

466

473

70





















Total revenue

10,499

3,162

5,464

805





















Less: Sales tax and surcharges

(23)

(3)

(2)

0





















Net revenue

10,476

3,159

5,462

805





















Cost of revenue

(2,157)

(872)

(1,029)

(152)





















Gross profit

8,319

2,287

4,433

653





















Operating expenses:

















Product development **

(2,790)

(1,801)

(2,008)

(296)

Sales and marketing **

(2,478)

(661)

(1,130)

(166)

General and administrative **

(809)

(513)

(505)

(74)





















Total operating expenses

(6,077)

(2,975)

(3,643)

(536)





















Income/(loss) from operations

2,242

(688)

790

117





















Interest income

509

603

642

95

Interest expense

(423)

(461)

(430)

(63)

Other (expense)/income *

(1,349)

1,766

1,019

150





















Income before income tax expense and equity

in income of affiliates

979

1,220

2,021

299





















Income tax expense *

(365)

(201)

(245)

(36)

Equity in income/(loss) of affiliates

206

(1,491)

(195)

(29)





















Net income/(loss)

820

(472)

1,581

234





















Net (income)/loss attributable to non-controlling

interests

(18)

12

(3)

0

Accretion to redemption value of redeemable non-

controlling interests

(9)

(16)

-

-





















Net income/(loss) attributable to Trip.com Group

Limited

793

(476)

1,578

234





















Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to

Trip.com Group Limited

477

(515)

1,618

238





















Earnings/(losses) per ordinary share

















- Basic

11.19

(6.36)

21.05

3.10

- Diluted

10.83

(6.36)

20.86

3.07





















Earnings/(losses) per ADS

















- Basic

1.40

(0.80)

2.63

0.39

- Diluted

1.35

(0.80)

2.61

0.38





















Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding

















- Basic

70,979,652

74,968,727

75,084,894

75,084,894

- Diluted

75,203,352

74,968,727

77,482,061

77,482,061

- Diluted-non GAAP

79,585,733

74,968,727

75,656,223

75,656,223





















** Share-based compensation included in Operating expenses above is as follows:









Product development

213

252

272

40

Sales and marketing

34

41

45

7

General and administrative

146

195

214

32





















* Fair value changes of equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes included in Net income/(loss) is as follow:

Fair value loss/(income) of equity securities

investments and exchangeable senior notes,

net of tax

1,076

(1,167)

(710)

(105)





















The fair value income of RMB710 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2020 represents an equity securities investments fair value income of

RMB1,669 million, net of tax of RMB75 million, and the exchangeable senior notes fair value loss of RMB884 million.

Trip.com Group Limited

















Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

















(In millions, except % and per share data)

































































Quarter Ended September 30, 2020





GAAP Result % of Net

Revenue

Non-GAAP

Adjustment % of Net

Revenue

Non-GAAP

Result % of Net

Revenue

























Share-based compensation included in Operating expense is as follows:

















Product development (2,008) -37%

272 5%

(1,736) -32%



Sales and marketing (1,130) -21%

45 1%

(1,085) -20%



General and administrative (505) -9%

214 4%

(291) -5%



Total operating expenses (3,643) -67%

531 10%

(3,112) -57%

























Income from operations 790 14%

531 10%

1,321 24%

























Fair value changes of equity securities investments and

exchangeable senior notes, net of tax expense of RMB75 million 710 13%

(710) -13%

- 0%

























Net income/(loss) attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders 1,578 29%

(179) -3%

1,399 26%

























Diluted earnings per ordinary share (RMB) 20.86



(2.30)



18.56



























Diluted earnings per ADS (RMB) 2.61



(0.29)



2.32



























Diluted earnings per ADS (USD) 0.38



(0.04)



0.34



















































Quarter Ended June 30, 2020





GAAP Result % of Net

Revenue

Non-GAAP

Adjustment % of Net

Revenue

Non-GAAP

Result % of Net

Revenue

























Share-based compensation included in Operating expense is as follows:

















Product development (1,801) -57%

252 8%

(1,549) -49%



Sales and marketing (661) -21%

41 1%

(620) -20%



General and administrative (513) -16%

195 6%

(318) -10%



Total operating expenses (2,975) -94%

488 15%

(2,487) -79%

























(Loss)/income from operations (688) -22%

488 15%

(200) -6%

























Fair value changes of equity securities investments, net of tax

expense of RMB27 million 1,167 37%

(1,167) -37%

- 0%

























Net loss attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders (476) -15%

(679) -21%

(1,155) -37%

























Diluted losses per ordinary share (RMB) (6.36)



(9.06)



(15.42)



























Diluted losses per ADS (RMB) (0.80)



(1.13)



(1.93)



























Diluted losses per ADS (USD) (0.11)



(0.16)



(0.27)



















































Quarter Ended September 30, 2019





GAAP Result % of Net

Revenue

Non-GAAP

Adjustment % of Net

Revenue

Non-GAAP

Result % of Net

Revenue

























Share-based compensation included in Operating expense is as follows:

















Product development (2,790) -27%

213 2%

(2,577) -25%



Sales and marketing (2,478) -24%

34 0%

(2,444) -23%



General and administrative (809) -8%

146 1%

(663) -6%



Total operating expenses (6,077) -58%

393 4%

(5,684) -54%

























Income from operations 2,242 21%

393 4%

2,635 25%

























Fair value changes of equity securities investments, net of tax

benefit of RMB134 million (1,076) -10%

1,076 10%

- 0%

























Net income attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders 793 8%

1,469 14%

2,262 22%

























Diluted earnings per ordinary share (RMB) 10.83



18.73



29.56



























Diluted earnings per ADS (RMB) 1.35



2.35



3.70



























Diluted earnings per ADS (USD) 0.19



0.33



0.52

















































Notes for all the condensed consolidated financial schedules presented:























Note 1: The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into U.S. dollars (USD) is based on the certified exchange rate of USD1.00=RMB6.7896 on September 30,

2020 published by the Federal Reserve Board.

SOURCE Trip.com Group Limited

