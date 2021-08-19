Trip.com Group shows strong commitment for ITB China 2021 as confirmed Official Travel Service Partner of this year's hybrid event

Ms. Jane Sun, CEO of Trip.com Group , said: "I am very excited to attend ITB China in person this year. It has been a while, but it is wonderful to be able to meet up with industry partners again. While the pandemic has brought global travel to a standstill, we are working together at full speed toward travel recovery. ITB China 2021 will provide the travel industry with a trusted platform for personal encounters and successful business again. I can't wait to seeing you all in Shanghai again soon!"

As one of Trip.com Group's flagship events, the 2021 ASIA-PACIFIC CORPORATE TRAVEL SUMMIT will be held concurrently to ITB China on 24 November in Shanghai to discuss the future development of the business travel eco-chain together with high-value corporate customers, airlines, hotels, MICE companies, travel payment and expense management companies. The event is also the Corporate Travel Event Partner of ITB China 2021 this year. Senior excutives from Trip.com Group Corporate Travel will in turn be joining the dicussions of the ITB China 2021 MICE and Business Travel Conference sessions, to take place on the second day of ITB China, 25 November. This joint cooperation will provide attendees of these two events with more business opportunities and insights from a broader industry perspective.

Meanwhile, Trip.com Group maintains close attention to the development of China's domestic travel market, sharing insights with the industry and supporting partners to evolve along with consumer trends. The China Traveler's Forum (CTF), one of the global travel group's most important annual events in China, has helped domestic destinations enhance their cultural tourism offering through cooperation with local governments since its establishment in 2014. This year, the International Travelers' Forum (ITF) conference, for overseas markets was launched, with Trip.com Group hosting an International Traveler's Form and Travelers' Night Festival in Sanya. At the end of the year, Trip.com Group will also host their annual Traveler's Froum Gala conference, which according to Trip.com Group statistics, the total number of people participating in the CTF has exceeded 200,000.

The exhibitor registration of ITB China 2021 ends on 15 September 2021. Exhibitors can register under the following link: here.

Further information can be found online: http://www.itb-china.com/exhibitors/become-an-exhibitor/ or email to [email protected]

-ENDS-

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group is a leading global travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group helps travellers around the world make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services, and enables partners to connect their offerings with users through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related content and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centers. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel groups in the world, with the mission "to pursue the perfect trip for a better world". Find out more about Trip.com Group here: group.trip.com

Follow us on: Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube

About ITB China and the ITB China Conference

ITB China 2021 will take place from Wednesday to Friday, 24 to 26 Nov, at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Centre. In addition to the physical event, ITB China 2021 Virtual will be held from 8 November to 31 December 2021. ITB China is a business-to-business travel trade platform that focuses exclusively on the Chinese travel industry. The ITB China Conference will take place parallel with the show and is co-organized by the leading travel conference organizer TravelDaily (www.traveldaily.cn).

SOURCE Trip.com Group

Related Links

https://www.trip.com/newsroom/

