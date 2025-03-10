Trip.com Group Strengthens Global Travel Connections with Strategic Partnerships at ITB Berlin

Trip.com and Emirates renewed their long-standing global partnership with a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), marking a significant step in their collaboration. The renewed agreement will leverage Emirates' vast international network to expand international platform Trip.com's presence in Europe, as well as Asian markets. This partnership will integrate Emirates' flight offerings with Trip.com's hotel and travel services, providing customers with tailored promotions aimed at families and holidaymakers. The two companies will also explore deeper cooperation on loyalty programs and cross-promotional opportunities, including segment-specific initiatives for students, youth, and cruise travellers. Moreover, the airline will offer premium travel experiences on the Trip.com platform, such as Chauffeur Drive services.

Trip.com Group is actively promoting travel to Europe, with Spain as one of the key markets where it is enhancing accessibility and travel experiences for global travellers. Recent initiatives in Andalusia, Madrid, Castile-La Mancha, and Valencia reflect the Group's broader commitment to supporting tourism across the region.

As part of these efforts, Trip.com Group participated in a roundtable hosted by Mastercard, in collaboration with the City Council of Seville. Discussions focused on the increasing demand for European destinations among Chinese travellers and strategies to enhance engagement.

Looking ahead, Trip.com Group plans to expand multi-destination campaigns across Spain and other European markets, further reinforcing its commitment to driving inbound travel and supporting tourism growth across the region.

Harnessing the Potential of Middle East Markets

The Middle East is becoming an increasingly popular travel destination, and to capitalise on its growing potential, Trip.com Group has partnered with the region's tourism authorities at ITB Berlin, following its Global Partner Summit held in Abu Dhabi last December.

One key partnership announced is with Visit Oman, focused on driving growth in the Chinese and APAC markets. This collaboration will showcase Omani travel offerings on Trip.com's platform, reaching more registered users.

A joint digital marketing campaign will promote Oman as a premier destination, leveraging Trip.com's global network and marketing expertise. The partnership aims to enhance Oman's visibility, particularly in the digital travel landscape, and empower local tourism providers by increasing their global reach. Using Trip.com's AI-driven platform, the collaboration will offer personalised travel experiences and seamless booking for travellers seeking out the luxury, adventure, and unique experiences that Oman has to offer.

In addition, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) and Trip.com Group have signed an MOU to launch initiatives to increase Ras Al Khaimah's appeal to Chinese travellers. This partnership builds on previous successes and focuses on enhancing the destination's visibility and accessibility in China, one of the fastest-growing outbound travel markets.

Using Trip.com Group's digital ecosystem and data intelligence, the collaboration will offer strategic marketing, immersive storytelling, and exclusive promotions to engage Chinese tourists. Since the partnership's inception in June 2024, Ras Al Khaimah has seen significant success, including 17.5 million page impressions and a 22% increase in hotel bookings during the second half of 2024.

Strengthening Asia-Pacific Connections

Asia was also part of the conversation, with Trip.com Group reinforcing its commitment to the fast-growing region with strategic collaborations. At ITB Berlin, Mr Bo Sun, Chief Marketing Officer of Trip.com Group, met with Thailand's Prime Minister Ms Paetongtarn Shinawatra to discuss collaborations aimed at attracting international visitors to Thailand. The meeting focused on supporting Thailand's Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025 initiative.

Mr Sun highlighted the importance of public-private partnerships to strengthen Thailand's tourism economy, while Ms Shinawatra expressed commitment to implementing effective tourism policies to enhance Thailand's appeal. The country ranked as the second most popular destination for global travellers in 2024, and Trip.com Group plans to support these initiatives with innovative marketing strategies to attract international visitors.

A Vision for the Future

These partnerships highlight Trip.com Group's ongoing efforts to build stronger bridges between travellers and destinations all over the globe. By forging strategic alliances and leveraging advanced digital technologies, Trip.com Group is making it easier for travellers to discover, explore, and experience the rich cultures, landscapes, and hidden gems that each destination has to offer.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group is a leading global travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group helps travellers around the world make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services and enables partners to connect their offerings with users through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related content and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centres. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel groups in the world, with the mission "to pursue the perfect trip for a better world". Find out more about Trip.com Group here: group.trip.com.

