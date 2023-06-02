Trip.com Incubates First NFT "Trekki", Bridging the Web3 Universe with the World of Travel

Trip.com

02 Jun, 2023

SINGAPORE, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com has made history as the first global travel service provider to delve into the world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), incubating its first collection, "Trekki".

The Trekki collection consists of 10,000 NFTs themed around a dolphin cartoon, now open for registration on Trekki's official website, and will be sold via blind boxes in Q3 of 2023. Trekki is categorised according to its scarcity, with each NFT possessing a distinct persona and various travel backgrounds.

With the goal of connecting the Web3 nomads with the world of travel, Trekki allows travel enthusiasts who value unique experiences and digital collectables to enjoy various benefits on Trip.com. The new NFT also carries a unique gamified growth mechanism - the more a Trekki holder travels, the more benefits the holder can unlock through Trekki.

Trekki represents Trip.com's inaugural foray into Web3 and marks its entry as one of the first global travel service providers to explore the NFT market.

The NFT project is also seeking collaborations with successful Web3 players and tourism partners to offer greater benefits to holders and foster a connection between the digital realm and real-life tourism experiences.

For more information about Trekki, please follow its official website and Twitter page.

About Trip.com

Trip.com is an international one-stop travel service provider available in 24 languages across 39 countries and regions in 29 local currencies on 48 sites. Trip.com has an extensive hotel and flight network consisting of more than 1.2 million hotels and flights from over 480 airlines covering 2,600 airports in 200 countries and regions around the globe. Trip.com's world-class 24/7 multilingual customer service as well as additional centres in Edinburgh, Tokyo and Seoul, help to 'create the best travel experience' for its millions of customers worldwide.

