Trip.com Launches Easter Mega Sale Across Europe, Spurring Springtime Escapes

LONDON, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com, the international one-stop travel service provider, is excited to announce the launch of its Easter Mega Sale event, aimed at travellers across several European markets. The Easter Mega Sale comes at an opportune time, aligning with the desire of many to break free from the winter chill and embark on new adventures.

Campaign Essence

The Easter Mega Sale extends across the UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and the Netherlands, with each market outfitted with custom-tailored deals that resonate with the unique tastes and preferences of the local travellers.

Exclusive Offers Across Europe

A diverse array of captivating bargains awaits, from reduced flight and accommodation rates to tailor-made travel packages. Whether your preference lies in urban exploration, beachside leisure, or immersive cultural experiences, Trip.com's Easter Mega Sale affords the opportunity to book your dream holiday at unmatched prices. Designed for the traveller eager to take advantage of the Easter and spring bank holidays, these deals are too good to miss.

Below is a glimpse into the best of what the sale phase has to offer:

For the United Kingdom:

Ongoing Railcard Discounts: Enjoy 20% off Railcards available throughout the sale. This offer ensures every traveller can secure their springtime adventure at a discounted rate.

Ongoing Offers (29th February to 1st March): Keep the momentum with additional Railcards at discounted prices and further £50 OFF discounts on flights and hotels, ensuring every traveller secures their springtime adventure.

Special Highlights: Avail of exclusive deals on selected attractions tickets, plus significant airline discounts, including £20 OFF with KLM, £100 OFF with Asiana Airlines, and £50 OFF with Qatar Airways, catering to a broad spectrum of travellers.

For France, Spain, Germany:

Exclusive Flash Sale (28th February to 1st March): Flash sale in these markets features €50 OFF on flights and hotels with a minimum spend of €200, timed perfectly for optimal savings.

Airline Discounts: Grab special fare reductions on Thai Airways, Etihad Airways, Air Europa, Turkish Airlines and more, setting the stage for your next escapade at a steal.

For Italy and the Netherlands:

In these markets, travellers can enjoy considerable hotel discounts and a variety of promotional offers, making every journey accessible and enticing.

Tailored to meet the diverse needs of our customers, Trip.com Mega Sale promises a deal for every travel aspiration, making it the ideal time to book.

For more details including the terms and conditions of this exclusive, limited-time offer, visit Trip.com's dedicated Mega Sale landing pages.

About Trip.com

Trip.com is an international one-stop travel service provider, available in 24 languages across 39 countries and regions in 35 local currencies. Trip.com has an extensive hotel and flight network consisting of more than 1.2 million hotels and flights from over 510 airlines covering 3,400 airports in 220 countries and regions around the globe. Trip.com's world-class 24/7 multilingual customer service, as well as additional centres in Edinburgh, Tokyo and Seoul, help to 'create the best travel experience' for its millions of customers worldwide. To book your next trip, visit trip.com

