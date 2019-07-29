Trip.com rolls out overseas car rentals in four major language markets

Analytics demonstrate that, regardless of destination, Trip.com's primary customer base for overseas car rentals is comprised of users from Europe, the US, Australia, Japan and Korea. The new addition will complement Trip.com's car rental offerings on its Traditional Chinese, English and Korean websites, providing seamless access to more users in Trip.com's main markets.

Popular service aims to win the hearts of Japanese consumers

Beginning in August 2018, Trip.com has successively launched overseas car rentals on its English, Traditional Chinese (Hong Kong) and Korean sites. To date, users have reached a total of 200,000 days of accumulative vehicle utilisation, making overseas car rentals one of the most popular services among Trip.com users, beyond its core offerings of flight tickets, train tickets and hotels. The launch of car rentals on Trip.com's Japanese site will see further growth for the young but increasingly popular product.

Trip.com currently offers overseas car rental bookings through over 130,000 shopfronts in over 6,000 cities in over 200 countries. Through its major global rental suppliers, Trip.com has over 7 million vehicles in operation, catering to almost all use-cases with various offerings, including 5-11 seat minivans, SUV, MPV, and even pickup trucks.

Statistics from the first half of 2019 indicate that among the ten major markets for overseas car rental users, 80% of users originated from the UK, Korea, Hong Kong, Australia and the US. Among destinations, over 50% of rentals were used in the US, Australia, Thailand and the UK, while Japan, Korea and Europe were also popular destinations.

Ctrip Group Car Rentals CEO Peng Ting commented, "The Japanese market has high expectations for meticulous services. As Trip.com launches this service on its Japanese website, our rental services will reach more Japanese users. I am confident of our product, and confident that it will stand the test of this strict market."

Overseas car rentals made easier

Peng Ting added that Trip.com's service streamlines overseas car rentals by simplifying returns, identification and payment.

In select major cities, in addition to shopfront return points, Trip.com offers a door-to-door return pick-up service, making returns easier for users in foreign cities.

For outbound Chinese drivers, Ctrip Group provides authentication services for driving license translations for use in over 200 countries. Along with their original license, users need only display this authenticated translation to legally drive abroad. For China-bound overseas tourists, Ctrip Group also provides multi-lingual guides for license acquisition and car rentals in China.

To streamline user experience, Trip.com accepts eight third-party payment services, all international credit cards, and direct payments in 22 currencies.

At present, Ctrip Group's international presence is comprised of its Skyscanner and Trip.com brands. Overseas users of these platforms are able to access information and customer support services in 19 languages via three support centres based in Edinburgh, Seoul and Tokyo.

As one of Trip.com's major markets, the recent launch of car rentals in Japanese promises to bring growth to the increasingly popular service. In addition to car rentals, Trip.com globally offers flight, train and hotel bookings, as well as airport drop-off and pick-up services, and entry tickets for tourist sites, and continues to expand its offerings internationally.

About Ctrip.com International, Ltd.

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. is a leading travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management in China. It is the largest online consolidator of accommodations and transportation tickets in China in terms of transaction volume. Ctrip enables business and leisure travelers to make informed and cost-effective bookings by aggregating comprehensive travel related information and offering its services through an advanced transaction and service platform consisting of its mobile apps, Internet websites and centralized, toll-free, 24-hour customer service center. Ctrip also helps customers book vacation packages and guided tours. In addition, through its corporate travel management services, Ctrip helps corporate clients effectively manage their travel requirements. Since its inception in 1999, Ctrip has experienced substantial growth and become one of the best-known travel brands in China.





About Trip.com

Trip.com provides one-stop travel booking services in 19 languages through our website and mobile app. We are a part of the Ctrip Group, a NASDAQ listed company since 2003 (NASDAQ: CTRP) with over 30,000 employees and over 300 million members, making it one of the leading online travel agencies in the world.

With more than 1.2 million hotels in 200 countries and regions, we've built an extensive hotel network to give our customers a fantastic choice of accommodation. Our far-reaching flight network has over 2 million individual flight routes connecting more than 5,000 cities around the globe. When you combine this with our 24/7 English customer service and various other travel products, you can trust us to take care of your next trip.



For further information, please contact:

International PR

Ctrip.com International, Ltd.

Tel: (+86) 21 3406 4880 ext 196455

Email: Pr@ctrip.com

SOURCE Ctrip.com International, Ltd.